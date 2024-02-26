Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Inside Liverpool's dressing room party: How Reds celebrated Carabao Cup glory after win over Chelsea (WATCH)

    Liverpool commenced the farewell to manager Jürgen Klopp's tenure at the club on a high note by clinching the Carabao Cup on Sunday. They secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the closing moments of extra time, capping off a tense final at Wembley Stadium.

    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Following their victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, cameras offered a glimpse behind the scenes into Liverpool's dressing room celebrations. The game had been intense, with numerous chances but few goals until Virgil van Dijk's header in extra time sealed the win at Wembley. It was a significant moment for van Dijk, who had taken up the captain's armband after Jordan Henderson's departure. As soon as the final whistle blew, he initiated the jubilant celebrations, marking his first trophy as skipper.

    Also read: Van Dijk's extra-time header secures Carabao Cup triumph for Liverpool in a thrilling final

    A clip shared on the club's social media platform captured Van Dijk at the helm of the celebrations in the dressing room, accompanied by the upbeat rhythms of Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa's 2018 chart-topper, "One Kiss."

    The track had evolved into an anthem for the Reds, symbolizing their victories and camaraderie. In a memorable moment, Harris himself was invited to orchestrate a DJ set during Liverpool's celebratory open-top bus parade following their remarkable FA and Carabao Cup double triumph in 2022.

    A clip shared on the club's X (formerly Twitter) account depicted the Dutch defender addressing the frequent claims that he is no longer the player he once was.

    "Thought I was finished. That's not the right mentality, you know?" said Van Dijk.

    As the team took turns posing with the trophy, Caoimhin Kelleher smiled, having delivered one of the finest performances of his career so far.

    The Republic of Ireland international was repeatedly tested during the game, making a crucial save to deny Cole Palmer in the first half. Kelleher has now kept clean sheets in two Carabao Cup finals, having also started in 2022 against the Blues, where he notably scored in the shootout.

    Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz were captured on film displaying their dance moves. Diaz, in particular, made the trophy his dance partner, charmingly shimmying his way into the dressing room to the delight of the squad.

    Sunday's victory marked the first piece of silverware in what will be Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield, following his announcement of departure after nine years on Merseyside last month.

    The Reds' next fixture will see them continue their FA Cup campaign against Championship side Southampton on Wednesday.

    Despite failing to secure Champions League qualification last season, Liverpool are also pursuing continental success in the Europa League.

    Emerging as the top team from Group E, the Reds are set to encounter Sparta Prague next month, vying for a spot in the last eight.

    Meanwhile, Liverpool continues to lead the Premier League table. However, Manchester City narrowed the gap to just one point following their victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

