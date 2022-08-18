Chelsea will allow Christian Pulisic to join Manchester United, but Todd Boehly has one condition

Chelsea are willing to let American star Christian Pulisic to go on loan to Manchester United, but new owner Todd Boehly has laid down one condition. Read on:

Amidst uncertainty over want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future, Manchester United are scrambling in the summer transfer market to bring in stars onboard who can turn around the club's future. The Red Devils suffered a shocking start under new manager Erik ten Hag, having faced two defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

While Manchester United eyes some key players, including Real Madrid's Casemiro and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it has been understood that Chelsea is willing to let American star Christian Pulisic go on loan to Old Trafford.

The Blues accept that in a World Cup year, Pulisic wants regular first-team football. However, the Daily Mail suggests that owner Todd Boehly will only allow the move under one condition.

Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

Chelsea may approve Pulisic's loan move to Manchester United if he first agrees to extend his contract with the west London club.

"Owner Todd Boehly would prefer to sell the USA captain rather than accept United's request to take him on loan, but is considering that option should Pulisic agree to extend a deal that has two years to run," the Daily Mail report read.

In the process, Chelsea would safeguard their asset and hope Pulisic succeeds at Old Trafford, where he would play more often and see an increase in value.

With the World Cup fast approaching, the 23-year-old runs the risk of sitting on the sidelines for most of the season if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

United wants to spend its limited resources on a midfielder and a striker, adding right-back coverage and a goalie.

The objective of United manager Erik ten Hag has been to sign a ball-playing No 6. Still, as Chelsea's move for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona appears to be moving forward, United are now talking about a 50 million-pound deal for Real Madrid's destructive midfielder Casemiro.

There are ongoing negotiations for the 30-year-old Brazilian, and Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio are advancing their cases.

United have also asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Barcelona, but he would reportedly prefer to join Chelsea.

Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid are both interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; thus, United wants to have two strikers to cover any potential departures.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram this week to hint at an interview where he would reveal 'the truth' about his future. "They will know the truth when they interview in a couple of weeks," Ronaldo said.

Also read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon finally happening?

Yet former United defender Gary Neville challenged the Portuguese talisman to come clean now. "Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?" Neville said.

"Stand up now and speak. The club is in crisis and needs leaders to lead. He's the only one who can grab this by the scruff of the neck!" Neville added.

United is still looking for new players in the interim. On Wednesday night, Atletico Madrid stated that they had turned down a sizable bid from the Red Devils for Joao Felix and ignored a request for Matheus Cunha.

United still views team-mate Alvaro Morata as a possible target, but they are no longer interested in Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic.

The full-back alternatives are still Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven and Antony of Ajax.

While considering whether to sell or loan Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Crystal Palace, United has made inquiries about Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier.

Yann Sommer, a goalkeeper from Switzerland, is also a candidate, but the Monchengladbach player wants to compete for the No. 1 position and is not content to be merely a backup.

Also read: Mbappe and Neymar may have settled their feud; but will effect of 'penalty-gate' derail PSG's campaign?