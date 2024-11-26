Arjun Rampal Birthday: A glimpse into his career, life and facts

Entertainment
Arjun Rampal turned 52. He was born in 1972 in Jabalpur, MP. Arjun started his career with modeling and then moved to films.
Arjun Rampal, who worked in ads along with modeling, received many compliments for his good looks. Someone advised him to act, so he went to New York for training.
While doing ads, Arjun Rampal was offered the film Moksha, however, his first released film was Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat (2001).
Arjun Rampal's second film Aankhen was average, and despite starring in Dil Ka Rishta with Aishwarya Rai, it was a major flop along with other films.
Arjun Rampal started the home production Chasing Ganesha with his wife Mehr. The films he made under his banner flopped, and he lost crores of rupees.
Arjun Rampal was offered the film Humraaz, but he refused to do it. Then it became a hit. Similarly, he ruined his career by rejecting many hit films.
After rejecting many hit films, Arjun Rampal's career graph declined. At the same time, he remained in the headlines due to his personal life, which affected his career.
It is said that Arjun Rampal started some businesses, but he suffered losses here too. He was declared bankrupt because he could not repay the loan.
Arjun Rampal married model Mehr in 1998, they have 2 daughters. While married, he started living with model Gabriella Demetriades. Later divorced his wife.