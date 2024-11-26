Entertainment

Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps

Sara Khan

Sara Khan underwent surgery for beauty enhancement, but her face suffered.

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia, from the movie 'Wanted', had lip surgery that altered her appearance.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed revealed her surgery complications on social media.

Minissha Lamba

Minissha Lamba, from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', became difficult to recognize after plastic surgery.

Rimi Sen

Rimi Sen's face changed significantly after surgery, impacting her film career.

Esha Deol

Esha Deol underwent nose and lip surgery for cosmetic enhancement.

Koena Mitra

Koena Mitra's Bollywood career declined after a nose job.

Find Next One