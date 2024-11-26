Ayesha Takia to Rimi Sen: B-wood actresses and their cosmetic mishaps

Entertainment
Sara Khan underwent surgery for beauty enhancement, but her face suffered.
Ayesha Takia, from the movie 'Wanted', had lip surgery that altered her appearance.
Urfi Javed revealed her surgery complications on social media.
Minissha Lamba, from 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', became difficult to recognize after plastic surgery.
Rimi Sen's face changed significantly after surgery, impacting her film career.
Esha Deol underwent nose and lip surgery for cosmetic enhancement.
Koena Mitra's Bollywood career declined after a nose job.