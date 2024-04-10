Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

Arsenal and their players, including Bukayo Saka, expressed frustration after their Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich ended in a draw on Tuesday.

Arsenal and their players, including Bukayo Saka, expressed frustration after their Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich ended in a draw on Tuesday. In the dying moments of the game, Arsenal felt aggrieved when they were not awarded a penalty.

Substitute Leandro Trossard leveled the score for Arsenal with a goal 15 minutes before the end of the match. Despite their efforts, Arsenal believed they had a chance to take the lead into the reverse leg next week.

Saka made a decisive run into Bayern Munich's penalty area and appeared to be brought down by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after attempting to maneuver around him. However, the referee swiftly dismissed the appeals for a penalty.

After the final whistle, Saka was observed confronting Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg, sparking debate among pundits over whether the correct call was made.

TNT Sports analysts Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown expressed astonishment at the referee's choice not to award Arsenal a penalty, highlighting the contentious nature of the incident.

Former Arsenal defender Keown said, "Neuer is actually going towards that ball, he comes out and makes the challenge. For me that's a penalty all day long."

Ferdinand added in disbelief, "How has that not been given? With VAR, with everything, I can't believe that's not been given."

He described Saka as Arsenal's 'most dangerous player' and acknowledged that the Gunners had displayed moments of excellence during the 2-2 draw, highlighting their proactive approach towards the end of the game in pursuit of a result.

However, in commentary, Ally McCoist criticized Saka, suggesting he 'threw his foot in,' and added, "The referee might just have got that one correct, because I don't think Saka needs to throw his right leg into him."

"He definitely got there first, but there's an element, he throws his right leg into him," the Scottish football icon added.

Co-commentator Owen Hargreaves echoed McCoist's perspective on the contentious incident.

Following the clash, Trossard told TNT Sports, "On the pitch, it looked like a penalty to me. I haven't seen the replay, but for me, it looked like it was clear contact."

"I haven’t seen it. The decision has been made, we cannot change that," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the game.

The Spaniard further mentioned that he could understand Saka's reaction 'if he had that belief that it was a penalty, for sure’.

The match concluded with a 2-2 draw, setting up an intriguing second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Wednesday. Saka and Trossard scored for Arsenal, while Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane found the net for Bayern Munich, with Kane's goal coming from the penalty spot.