Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

    Arsenal and their players, including Bukayo Saka, expressed frustration after their Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich ended in a draw on Tuesday.

    football Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Arsenal and their players, including Bukayo Saka, expressed frustration after their Champions League quarter-final match against Bayern Munich ended in a draw on Tuesday. In the dying moments of the game, Arsenal felt aggrieved when they were not awarded a penalty.

    Substitute Leandro Trossard leveled the score for Arsenal with a goal 15 minutes before the end of the match. Despite their efforts, Arsenal believed they had a chance to take the lead into the reverse leg next week.

    Saka made a decisive run into Bayern Munich's penalty area and appeared to be brought down by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after attempting to maneuver around him. However, the referee swiftly dismissed the appeals for a penalty.

    After the final whistle, Saka was observed confronting Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg, sparking debate among pundits over whether the correct call was made.

    TNT Sports analysts Rio Ferdinand and Martin Keown expressed astonishment at the referee's choice not to award Arsenal a penalty, highlighting the contentious nature of the incident.

    Former Arsenal defender Keown said, "Neuer is actually going towards that ball, he comes out and makes the challenge. For me that's a penalty all day long."

    Ferdinand added in disbelief, "How has that not been given? With VAR, with everything, I can't believe that's not been given."

    He described Saka as Arsenal's 'most dangerous player' and acknowledged that the Gunners had displayed moments of excellence during the 2-2 draw, highlighting their proactive approach towards the end of the game in pursuit of a result.

    However, in commentary, Ally McCoist criticized Saka, suggesting he 'threw his foot in,' and added, "The referee might just have got that one correct, because I don't think Saka needs to throw his right leg into him."

    "He definitely got there first, but there's an element, he throws his right leg into him," the Scottish football icon added.

    Co-commentator Owen Hargreaves echoed McCoist's perspective on the contentious incident.

    Following the clash, Trossard told TNT Sports, "On the pitch, it looked like a penalty to me. I haven't seen the replay, but for me, it looked like it was clear contact."

    "I haven’t seen it. The decision has been made, we cannot change that," said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after the game.

    The Spaniard further mentioned that he could understand Saka's reaction 'if he had that belief that it was a penalty, for sure’. 

    The match concluded with a 2-2 draw, setting up an intriguing second leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich next Wednesday. Saka and Trossard scored for Arsenal, while Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane found the net for Bayern Munich, with Kane's goal coming from the penalty spot.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Coyle delighted with Chennaiyin FC's comeback win over NorthEast United FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coyle delighted with Chennaiyin FC's comeback win over NorthEast United FC; WATCH highlights

    football ISL 2023-24: Game against Jamshedpur FC was crazy, says FC Goa's Marquez after thrilling win; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Game against Jamshedpur FC was crazy, says FC Goa's Marquez after thrilling win; WATCH highlights

    Football 10 goal Champions League thriller! City and Real Madrid draw in close game, Arsenal rescue draw against Bayern osf

    10 goal Champions League thriller! City and Real Madrid draw in close game, Arsenal rescue draw against Bayern

    Football Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane returns to North London and haunts Arsenal in the first half osf

    Champions League 2023-24: Harry Kane returns to North London and haunts Arsenal in the first half

    Football Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role osf

    Who is Ruben Amorim? The Sporting CP manager linked with Liverpool's manager role

    Recent Stories

    Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner daughter Seraphina Rose changes her name to Fin Affleck here what she said RBA

    Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner’s daughter Seraphina Rose, changes her name to Fin Affleck; here's what she said

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    Bengaluru Alert IT engineer avoids falling victim to 'FedEx' scam, no money extorted gcw

    Bengaluru: Alert IT engineer avoids falling prey to 'FedEx' scam; here's how he prevented extortion attempt

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40 degrees Celsius within next 2 months vkp

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40°C within next 2 months

    We are not blind': SC rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case AJR

    'We are not blind': Supreme Court rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon