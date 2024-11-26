Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai to Ranveer Singh-Deepika: 6 North Indian Men who married South Indian women

The South Indian film industry has significantly contributed to the Hindi cinema business, with a few attractive south women getting fame. Some Bollywood guys fell in love and married South Indian ladies.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

Let's take a look at this marriage since it involves two people from the north of India who fell in love with the beauty of the south.

article_image2

Ranveer Singh, from a Sindhi family, married Deepika Padukone, from a Konkani-speaking family, in 2018.

article_image3

Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai, who hails from a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

article_image4

Raj Kundra divorced his first wife, Kavita Kundra, and married the stunning actress Shilpa Shetty. They tied the wedding on November 22, 2009. Their wedding followed Mangalorean custom.

article_image5

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, who is a Punjabi married Sridevi, who was from Meenampatti, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

article_image6

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra fell in love with actress Hema Malini's Bharatanatyam moves. Hema Malini belongs to a Tamil Iyengar family. 

article_image7

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur fell in love and married a few years back. Vidya is from a Tamil Iyer family, whilst Siddharth is from a Punjabi family.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio RBA

Varun Dhawan on LinkedIn: 'Baby John' actor deletes his account post facing troll for his professional bio

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena saves Shilpa Shirodkar, nominates himself; check all nominees for this week

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video on social media NTI

'Never compromise your worth..': Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai shares powerful message video

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here NTI

International Emmy Awards 2024: The Vow, Drops of God to Liebes Kind; Check out complete list of winners here

Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress latest post sparks curiosity ATG

Bigg Boss star Mahira Sharma dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj? Actress' latest post sparks curiosity

Recent Stories

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail anr

EPFO offers up to Rs 50,000 benefit on your EPF account: Here's how to avail

Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit says Karnataka Minister MB Patil vkp

'Land in Dharwad to be allotted for vehicle manufacturing unit': Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage anr

Kerala: Tribal families' huts demolished in Wayanad; Forest officer suspended amid outrage

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) shk

'We are a Muslim nation': Islamist cites Aug 1971 attack in threats against Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS AJR

Ava the golden tiger steals the show after Moo Deng's viral moment; See PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon