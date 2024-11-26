Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai to Ranveer Singh-Deepika: 6 North Indian Men who married South Indian women

The South Indian film industry has significantly contributed to the Hindi cinema business, with a few attractive south women getting fame. Some Bollywood guys fell in love and married South Indian ladies.

Let's take a look at this marriage since it involves two people from the north of India who fell in love with the beauty of the south.

Ranveer Singh, from a Sindhi family, married Deepika Padukone, from a Konkani-speaking family, in 2018.

Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai, who hails from a Tulu-speaking Bunt family in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Raj Kundra divorced his first wife, Kavita Kundra, and married the stunning actress Shilpa Shetty. They tied the wedding on November 22, 2009. Their wedding followed Mangalorean custom.

Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, who is a Punjabi married Sridevi, who was from Meenampatti, Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu.

Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra fell in love with actress Hema Malini's Bharatanatyam moves. Hema Malini belongs to a Tamil Iyengar family.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur fell in love and married a few years back. Vidya is from a Tamil Iyer family, whilst Siddharth is from a Punjabi family.

