Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona boy genius Lamine Yamal's stunning goal in friendly sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    In the midst of Barcelona's challenging run of form and Xavi Hernandez addressing player issues, the team faced a 3-2 defeat against America in a friendly just 24 hours after their Almeria win.

    Football Young sensation Lamine Yamal lights Up Barcelona's friendly with stunning goal despite team's struggles osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 3:39 PM IST

    Barcelona is currently grappling with a less-than-ideal mood due to their recent performance struggles and Xavi Hernandez publicly addressing his players after their win against Almeria. The team seemed fatigued even in their friendly against America, where they suffered a 3-2 defeat, playing just a day after the Almeria match. Despite the challenges, the fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas were treated to a moment of brilliance.

    The crowd turnout was less than inspiring, with only 30,000 fans present in Texas, a notable contrast to their summer tour, where over 100,000 supporters gathered for their clash with Real Madrid.

    In a mere six minutes into the game, Lamine Yamal delivered a spectacular goal, offering a glimmer of hope for Barcelona's future.

    While 16-year-old Yamal has been carefully managed by Xavi Hernandez, considering his age, he undeniably appears to be the most naturally gifted among their forwards this season. This was once again evident on Thursday night, even though the match was a friendly encounter.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper satisfied with Jamshedpur FC's electric 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to spend time with... MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH) snt

    'Want to spend time with...': MS Dhoni's agenda for life after cricket will make every Indian proud (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH) osf

    IND vs SA: KL Rahul-Keshav Maharaj's stump-mic chat over 'Ram Siya Ram' goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; expected to be back for Boxing Test snt

    Virat Kohli returns home from South Africa due to 'family emergency'; likely to be back for Boxing Day Test

    Cricket South African stalwart Dean Elgar to retire from Tests after India series osf

    South African stalwart Dean Elgar to retire from Tests after India series

    Football ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper satisfied with Jamshedpur FC's electric 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights osf

    ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper satisfied with Jamshedpur FC's electric 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

    Recent Stories

    Promotes growth to Reduces Dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla ATG EAI

    Promotes growth to reduces dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla

    How does PM Modi travel Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis snt

    'How does PM Modi travel?': Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis

    Poonch terror attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident AJR

    Poonch attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's Pranam Scheme, says Leading 'Sustainable Agriculture' in India

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's PRANAM Scheme, Says Leading ‘Sustainable Agriculture’ in India

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon