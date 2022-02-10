  • Facebook
    After cat kicking video, will France's Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022?

    West Ham and France international Kurt Zouma has been embroiled in a massive public outrage after a video of the defender abusing his cat went viral.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    France, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
    France and West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has found himself amid a massive public outrage, which refuses to die down, after a shocking video of him abusing his cat in his Essex home went viral. Even as people demand prosecution gathers steam with an online petition, calls for dropping the 27-year-old from France's national football squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar grows.

    Non-profit animal rights organisation, PETA, has sent a letter to French national team manager Didier Deschamps, calling on the coach not to allow Kurt Zouma to represent France in the Qatar World Cup 2022 slated to begin November 21.

    Also read: Kurt Zouma could face 4 years jail-term in France for kicking cat; call for suspension grows

    In her letter to the coach, Mimi Bekhecki, Vice-President Europe of PETA, stated, "Anyone who mistreats an animal in such a blatant and intolerable way must suffer the consequences of their actions, and we, therefore, ask that you deselect them from the France team."

    "Allowing Zouma to represent France at the highly publicised international fixture that is the World Cup would tarnish our country's reputation and send the worrying message to young people, fans and the French and global public that France is not taking animal abuse seriously," Bekhecki added.

    PETA also called for the France international cats to be removed from him and placed with people who can show them the respect and empathy the player presumably lacks.

    Read PETA's letter to Deschamps

    On Wednesday, West Ham fined Kurt Zouma the 'maximum amount possible' for mistreating his pet cat as the RSPCA charity confirmed it had taken two animals belonging to the defender into care. Reports suggested that West Ham has fined the 27-year-old 250,000 pounds. In a fresh statement, the club said they supported an investigation by animal welfare organisation the RSPCA and that Zouma was complying with the process.

    Meanwhile, even as pressure mounts on the France national team to take action against the footballer, coach Didier Deschamps described Kurt Zouma's actions as 'intolerable'. Speaking to France 3 over the draw for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, the Frenchman said, "I was very surprised by Kurt. It's unacceptable, intolerable and cruelty without a name. I'm sure he realised it, but these images are shocking and unbearable."

    When asked if Kurt Zouma's future in the France football team will be put on hold, Deschamps remained evasive, adding, "I'm not a prosecutor; I'm here to make selections and select on different criteria. When players have made mistakes, I have not selected them for a while."

    Also read: Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz dares Kurt Zouma to kick him after shocking cat video

    Deschamps comments come even as French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet called for the West Ham defender's apology to be accepted. Following the incident, Zouma apologised for the attack and said he was 'deeply sorry', and such an act would not happen again.

    Stating that the 27-year-old has learnt his lesson, Le Graet told AFP, "It's an obviously shocking act of mistreatment. This unjustified act of violence, which is idiotic and mean, seems even more surprising given I've never heard anything bad said about Kurt Zouma."

    Heaping praises for the French defender, Le Graet added, "On the contrary, he's a guy who's known for being respectful and positive. In the meantime, I note that he's apologised. I hope he's learnt his lesson, and I think that's the case."

    Le Graet's comments come after West Ham boss David Moyes made a similar statement yesterday, saying he has never seen or heard anything previously to suggest Zouma was not of good and sound character.

    After being sidelined by the football community for the outrageous act, sponsors are the latest to join the outcry, shunning the footballer. Zouma has been dropped by kit manufacturer Adidas in response to the footage, clips of which were first obtained by The Sun. 

    Adidas, who supplied Kurt Zouma's football boots, conducted an internal investigation before announcing on Wednesday that they had ended their relationship with the defender. A statement from the company read: We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete. So far, other sponsors to shun the West Ham defender are Experience Kissimmee, Umbro, and Vitality. Read more

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 1:40 PM IST
