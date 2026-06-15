The Indian women's hockey team made a stunning comeback from 0-2 down to beat the USA 3-2 in the FIH Women's Nations Cup opener. Deepika scored a brace and Navneet Kaur netted the winner, securing a crucial victory for India.

The Indian women's hockey team staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat the United States 3-2 in their opening Pool A match of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup on Sunday at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre in Auckland.

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For India, Deepika netted a brace, and Navneet Kaur scored a goal, while Ashley Sessa and Madeleine Zimmer were on the scoresheet for the USA. Deepika, who marked a stunning return to the Indian team with a brace, was also awarded the Player of the Match.

USA Takes Early Lead

The USA got off to a great start and opened the scoring through Ashley Sessa (4'), who found the back of the net with a field goal in the fourth minute. The Americans doubled their advantage just three minutes later when Madeleine Zimmer (7') converted a penalty corner to put India under early pressure.

India's Remarkable Comeback

Trailing by two goals, India gradually began to assert itself in attack. Their efforts paid off in the second quarter when drag-flick specialist Deepika (17') successfully converted a penalty corner to reduce the deficit and bring India back into the game.

The momentum continued to swing in India's favour as they earned another penalty corner midway through the quarter. Deepika (24') stepped up once again and successfully converted another penalty corner to level the score at 2-2.

India maintained the pressure and completed a stunning turnaround before halftime. Navneet Kaur (28') converted a penalty corner to hand India the lead for the first time in the match, ensuring the team entered the break with a 3-2 advantage.

A Tense Second Half

The second half saw both teams battle intensely in search of goals. Both sides earned six penalty corners each over the course of the match, but neither defence allowed any further breakthroughs in the remaining two quarters. India successfully held on to their advantage in the closing stages to secure all three points and begin their Nations Cup campaign on a winning note.

Tournament Standings and What's Next

Following the victory, India moved to second place in Pool A with three points, level with Japan, who lead the standings on goal difference. India will next face Japan in their second Pool A match of the tournament on June 16 at 6:30 am. (ANI)