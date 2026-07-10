Kylian Mbappe expressed his delight after scoring in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco, a win that sent them to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The captain's goal was his 8th of the tournament and 20th overall in World Cups.

Kylian Mbappe expressed his delight after France's victory over Morocco in the quarter-finals, saying the team had moved "a little closer" to their ultimate goal of winning the World Cup. France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in a gripping quarter-final encounter at Boston Stadium.

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"A little closer," Mbappe wrote in an X post.

Encore un peu plus près… 🇫🇷💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Tkjh8SM0ME — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 9, 2026

France book semi-final spot

Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to guide France into the final four of the ongoing World Cup, as Les Bleus reached their third consecutive World Cup semi-final.

Mbappe's record-breaking night

Mbappe was also named Player of the Match, earning the honour for the third time in the 2026 edition. Mbappe continued his sensational runs in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, as he scored the opening goal for his side against Morocco in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Boston.

The goal helped Mbappe reach a remarkable milestone in his World Cup career. The France captain took his tally to 20 FIFA World Cup goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions, moving within one goal of Lionel Messi's all-time tournament record of 21. This was Mbappe's eighth goal of the ongoing edition. Mbappe's eighth goal of the 2026 World Cup also saw him join Argentina's Messi at the top of the Golden Boot race.