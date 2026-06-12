Defender Marcos Senesi has been called up to the Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He comes in for Leonardo Balerdi, who is out with an injury. Senesi has been in top form for his English Premier League club, Bournemouth.

New York: There's been a last-minute change in the Argentina squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The defending champions have brought in defender Marcos Senesi to replace the injured Leonardo Balerdi.

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Balerdi, who plays as a centre-back for Marseille, was all set for his first World Cup campaign. But unfortunately, he injured his right leg last week and had to pull out. There was some talk about who would replace him. Some reports even suggested a midfielder might get the call-up. But in the end, Senesi got the nod.

Senesi will join the squad before Argentina's first match against Algeria on June 15. He had a fantastic season last year with his English Premier League club, Bournemouth. The defender played a key role in helping his club qualify for European competitions for the first time in their history. But here's a twist: even though he had the chance to play in the Europa League with Bournemouth, Senesi turned down a new contract offer from the club.

He has shown interest in moving to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer. Last season, Tottenham just about managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League. The 29-year-old Senesi has played three matches for the Argentina senior team so far.

Here's a look at the full Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique de Marseille), Juan Musso (Atlético de Madrid)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Otamendi (S.L. Benfica), Marcos Senesi (Tottenham Hotspur), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Olympique de Marseille), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentín Barco (RC Strasbourg)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolás Paz (Como 1907), Thiago Almada (Atlético de Madrid), Nicolás González (Atlético de Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid).