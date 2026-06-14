England's World Cup 2026 preparations were disrupted in Kansas City by a tornado warning. The squad was forced to take shelter indoors as a severe thunderstorm with winds up to 80 mph battered the city, halting their pre-tournament activities.
Tornado Warning Disrupts England's Preparations
England's World Cup preparations were disrupted shortly after they arrived in Kansas City, with the city placed under a tornado warning as residents were urged to seek shelter from a severe thunderstorm. The weather service warned that the storm could bring winds of up to 80 miles per hour (129 km/h), with tornado sirens sounding on Saturday evening, as per Reuters.
"Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter," a weather alert told residents as per Reuters.
According to Reuters, British media reports said England players were instructed to stay indoors, while a fan festival in the city was also shut early as a safety precaution.
The squad, which had already dealt with a training kit theft before arriving in Kansas City, had held a community training session in the afternoon prior to the tornado warning being issued.
England are set to begin their Group L campaign against Croatia on Wednesday in Arlington. Thomas Tuchel's men are stepping up preparations for Wednesday's opener in Dallas, having arrived in Kansas City.
England's World Cup 2026 Squad
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford. Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones. Midfielders: Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers. Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)