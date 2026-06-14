England's World Cup 2026 preparations were disrupted in Kansas City by a tornado warning. The squad was forced to take shelter indoors as a severe thunderstorm with winds up to 80 mph battered the city, halting their pre-tournament activities.

Tornado Warning Disrupts England's Preparations

England's World Cup preparations were disrupted shortly after they arrived in Kansas City, with the city placed under a tornado warning as residents were urged to seek shelter from a severe thunderstorm. The weather service warned that the storm could bring winds of up to 80 miles per hour (129 km/h), with tornado sirens sounding on Saturday evening, as per Reuters.

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"Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter," a weather alert told residents as per Reuters.

According to Reuters, British media reports said England players were instructed to stay indoors, while a fan festival in the city was also shut early as a safety precaution.

The squad, which had already dealt with a training kit theft before arriving in Kansas City, had held a community training session in the afternoon prior to the tornado warning being issued.

England are set to begin their Group L campaign against Croatia on Wednesday in Arlington. Thomas Tuchel's men are stepping up preparations for Wednesday's opener in Dallas, having arrived in Kansas City.

England's World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford. Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones. Midfielders: Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers. Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins. (ANI)