England's 3-2 victory over Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 became the most-watched match in Mexico this century. A Jude Bellingham brace and Harry Kane penalty ended Mexico's historic unbeaten streak at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash between Harry Kane-led England and Mexico at the iconic Azteca has emerged as the most-watched FIFA World Cup clash of the 21st century in Mexico, announced FIFA Media.

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The clash between Mexico and England at Azteca was one of the most hyped fixtures of the tournament, with Mexico's formidable run at the venue, the high altitude of the venue and the form of England skipper Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham being the talking points ahead of the tournament. The clash delivered a brace from Bellingham and a penalty strike from Harry, helping England come out on top 3-2, becoming the first nation to beat Mexico in Mexico City in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Record Viewership in Numbers

The official FIFA Media X handle posted, "Records topped: Mexico's dramatic clash against England becomes the nation's most-watched FIFA World Cup match of the 21st century, with an average audience of 36 million across Televisa (20.7M) and Azteca (15.3M). The Round of 16 fixture broadcast marks the fourth time Mexico's record has been broken during this tournament. Note: Overnight audience data; consolidated figures will be published post tournament. #FootballUnitesTheWorld#FIFAWorldCup2026" https://x.com/fifamedia/status/2075231904899502092

England Ends Mexico's Fortress Streak

Before facing England, El Tri had won 70 and drawn 17 of their 89 matches at the stadium, highlighting the formidable home advantage they had enjoyed over the decades.

Kane, Bellingham Lead Historic Charge

Kane also contributed to the 3-2 win, with a penalty strike, his sixth goal of the tournament. With the goal, Kane has equalled Gary Lineker's record of six goals to become the joint-highest English scorer in World Cup knockout stage history.

Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona in 1986 to score twice in a FIFA World Cup match at the Azteca Stadium, guiding England to a thrilling 3-2 victory over Mexico on Sunday (local time) and securing a quarter-final clash against Norway on July 11, according to ESPN. Maradona achieved the feat against Belgium in the 1986 semi-finals.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage.

Coming to the match, Mexico conceded three goals in the match at the Azteca for the first time since August 1999, when they lost 4-3 to Brazil. In fact, they conceded more goals in the England game (3) than they had in their previous 10 World Cup matches at the stadium combined (2).

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser after being down 2-3, which would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11. (ANI)