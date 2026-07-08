England's Jordan Henderson had wrist surgery after an injury from celebrating the 3-2 win over Mexico. He vows to be ready for the quarter-final vs Norway. Jude Bellingham scored twice in the tense match that saw England down to 10 men.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson confirmed that he has undergone surgery after he injured his wrist while celebrating his side's win over Mexico in their round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash at Azteca on July 5 (local time).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an Instagram post, Henderson confirmed he had undergone surgery successfully and said "Let's get ready for the big one Saturday", while thanking the medical staff and surgeons who performed the operation. Notably, on Saturday, the Three Lions will face Noway in the quarter-final clash.

"Surgery done! Now Let's get ready for the big one Saturday. Thank you to all the staff that looked after me at Kansas city orthopaedic institute. Especially the 3 surgeons who carried out the operation," Henderson wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

Notably, Jordan who suffered a wrist injury after falling over an advertising board while climbing towards the fans after the final whistle went off after England's win over Mexico, which sealed a quarterfinal spot for the Harry Kane-led side. Medical personnel rushed to the scene to help out Jordan, and in a highly concerning scene from English camp, he was receiving oxygen before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

England edge Mexico in dramatic clash

Coming to the match, England's Jude Bellingham starred for the Three Lions, scoring twice, while Harry Kane added a goal from the penalty spot. Bellingham's outstanding display also earned him the Player of the Match award. England came out on top despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after defender Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute.

Roared on by a passionate home crowd, Mexico mounted a spirited comeback in pursuit of their first World Cup quarter-final appearance in four decades, but England held on to secure victory.

Mexico controlled possession during the opening exchanges before England struck twice in quick succession through Bellingham. The midfielder first headed home from Bukayo Saka's cross before doubling the lead moments later after Harry Kane capitalised on a Mexican turnover and set him up for a composed finish.

The hosts responded before the interval when Julian Quinones fired past Jordan Pickford from close range, and the England goalkeeper then produced an outstanding save to deny Raul Jimenez an equaliser before halftime.

The intensity continued after the restart. Nico O'Reilly hit the post for England before Quansah received a straight red card following a challenge on Jesus Gallardo.

Despite being reduced to 10 players, England restored their two-goal cushion when Anthony Gordon was fouled inside the penalty area by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel, allowing Kane to convert from the spot for his sixth goal of the tournament.

Mexico were awarded a penalty of their own after a VAR review adjudged Kane to have fouled Brian Gutierrez. Jimenez converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish.

Mexico pushed relentlessly for an equaliser that would have forced extra time, but England defended resolutely to seal a place in the quarter-finals, where they will face Norway in Miami on July 11.