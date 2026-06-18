England has named a 15-player squad for the first-ever women's Test at Lord's against India, starting July 10. Nat Sciver-Brunt will captain the team, which includes five potential debutants in the historic match.

England have announced a 15-player squad for their first-ever women's Test match at Lord's from 10 July against India. Nat Sciver-Brunt will become the first English woman to lead her team in a Test match on the ground, with no less than five players in the running for debuts in the format. Capped in limited-overs formats, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Mady Villiers could make their first England appearance in whites, while fellow squad members Grace Potts and Ellie Threlkeld are yet to play for their country, as per ICC.

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'Historic Few Days' Ahead

England managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor believes it is an exciting time for women's cricket in the country, with more history about to be made. "We have selected a strong Test squad under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt for what will be another historic few days at Lord's for women's cricket," Connor said as quoted by ICC.

"Test cricket is a rare and wonderfully challenging experience in the women's game, and I know how proud our players are to represent England in this format."

"For the 11 women who will get the chance to be the first to enjoy that feeling at Lord's, it will be a moment to savour," concluded Connor.

While re-injuring her calf on T20 World Cup duty earlier this week, Sciver-Brunt is named to lead the team, set to play in her 13th Test match. Heather Knight, the most-capped Test player of the group, will play her 15th match in the format. England's last Test match was in an away Women's Ashes in January 2025, where they fell to the Australians at the MCG.

England Squad

Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong. (ANI)