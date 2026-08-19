Faf du Plessis and Jonty Rhodes praise the upcoming European T20 Premier League (ETPL), stating it will offer a vital platform for players from Associate nations like Scotland and Ireland to gain exposure and bridge the gap with top cricketing teams.

Rotterdam Dockers co-owner and captain Faf du Plessis and co-owner Jonty Rhodes believe the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) can provide Associate nations and emerging players with the exposure and opportunities needed to bridge the gap with established cricketing nations. With the inaugural ETPL season set to get underway on August 26, the tournament is poised to become a landmark moment in the growth of cricket across Europe.

Speaking to ETPL, Faf du Plessis and Jonty Rhodes discussed the rapid growth of Associate cricket and the role the league can play in developing talent across Europe, according to a press release. Du Plessis praised the rise of Associate nations, saying their performances at the 2026 T20 World Cup were a highlight for him. He believes the ETPL can further accelerate their growth by providing equal opportunities and exposure, potentially making European cricket much stronger in the coming years.

Du Plessis on Rise of Associate Nations

"We all expected the Associate Nations to step up and challenge the bigger teams at some point. I was amazed to see it happen in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and it was definitely my highlight. I was sitting at home watching and thinking, 'How good is this?' I found myself supporting the Associate teams every time. I was hoping they would get through on so many occasions, right till the end. It was great to see, and I believe it is a stepping stone for the future. With the ETPL coming in, just imagine how strong the game of cricket will be two, three, five, or ten years from now, when every team has the same opportunities, whether you are from Scotland or South Africa," he said.

ETPL's High-Quality Lineup

The former Proteas cricketer highlighted the ETPL's strong international lineup and its potential to become a major T20 league. He said the tournament's early stage and untapped potential make it an exciting opportunity for players to be part of its growth. "When you first hear about the ETPL, you wonder what it's all about. Then you look at the players involved, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, and others. You see the quality of overseas talent, including myself and Heinrich Klaasen. It's a top-class lineup, the kind you see in the best leagues around the world. The second thing is the opportunity. This league is still in its early stages. It's fresh, and no one has yet captured its full potential. That makes you want to be part of the journey," he said.

Jonty Rhodes on Developing European Talent

Jonty Rhodes said the ETPL can provide players from smaller cricketing nations, particularly Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands, with a much-needed platform to develop. He believes exposure to top international players will help them improve and drive the growth of European cricket. "The most exciting part about the ETPL is the chance it gives to players from smaller cricketing nations. We have already seen glimpses of incredible talent from Scottish, Irish, and Dutch players. They have shown they can compete, but they haven't always had the right platform. Now, with the ETPL, they have a proper stage to take their game to the next level. They will get to play alongside and against some of the best players in the world. That exposure will only help them grow. This is exactly what European cricket needs to move forward," he said.

Inaugural Season Details

The inaugural edition of the ETPL will take place from August 26 to September 20, 2026, featuring six franchises representing Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches. (ANI)