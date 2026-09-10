East Zone won the Duleep Trophy after 13 years, clinching the title on a first-innings lead after the final against South Zone ended in a draw. Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his scores of 270 and 80.

East Zone ends 13-year wait for Duleep Trophy

East Zone ended a 13-year wait for the Duleep Trophy title as the final against South Zone ended in a tame draw on the fifth and final day, with the Ishan Kishan-led side emerging winners on the basis of their massive first-innings lead.

East Zone, who had piled up 708 in their first innings, eventually declared at 388 for seven in their second innings to set South Zone a daunting target of 761. However, with little time remaining in the match and the pitch offering minimal assistance to the bowlers, the contest ended after South Zone faced just two deliveries in the 100th over, according to Cricinfo.

Quraishi's maiden century highlights final day

Kounain Quraishi provided the major highlight of the final day, scoring his maiden first-class century as East Zone extended their advantage before declaring at 2:12 pm. Quraishi remained unbeaten on 116, while Kishan contributed 80 as East Zone, already assured of the title in the event of a draw, batted on from their overnight score of 212 for five.

The decision not to declare early effectively ended any realistic possibility of South Zone chasing a target or East Zone forcing an outright victory. East Zone had already secured a 372-run first-innings lead after South Zone were dismissed for 336.

The surface remained largely placid on the fifth day, with only the occasional delivery keeping low or taking extra bounce from the rough. The slow over-rate also meant there was little prospect of a meaningful result despite East Zone's overwhelming advantage.

Quraishi, who made his first-class debut during the tournament, underlined his potential with a composed century. He found a dependable partner in Anukul Roy as the pair added 150 for the seventh wicket. Roy, despite having injured a finger after being struck by a Mohammed Siraj delivery in the first innings, batted comfortably and brought up his eighth first-class half-century before falling for a well-made 80. He was superbly caught by Devdutt Padikkal in the slips off MD Nidheesh with the second new ball.

Kumar Kushagra, who had resumed on 39, missed out on another substantial contribution when he was dismissed for 46, edging an expansive drive through to wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan.

Kishan's dominance and tactical play

Kishan's decision to keep batting also reflected East Zone's control over the contest. The captain spent more than 20 minutes near the boundary signing autographs and posing for selfies with spectators, offering a clear indication that the team was in no hurry to declare.

South Zone's bowlers struggled to make an impact on the benign surface. Siraj, who had gone wicketless for 140 runs in the first innings, showed considerable improvement with the second new ball and finished with one for 47 from 16 overs. He bowled with greater pace and managed to extract movement in both directions despite the unresponsive pitch.

Shaikh Rasheed and Shreyas Gopal shared the bowling duties for much of the opening session, while Chama Milind was introduced only in the 58th over as South Zone tried different combinations to make inroads.

The proceedings eventually ended when Kishan declared East Zone's innings at 388 for seven, leaving South Zone with a target of 761 and only a handful of overs available. Tilak Varma, South Zone's captain, exchanged a smile and embraced Mohammed Shami as the players shook hands, bringing an anticlimactic end to the final.

Player of the Match and Tournament Leader

Kishan's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award. He scored a monumental 270 in the first innings before making 80 in the second, playing a pivotal role in East Zone's commanding position.

The result also extended Kishan's unbeaten run as a captain in first-class cricket to 16 matches. He finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer, amassing 409 runs in five innings at an average of 102.25. Tilak was second on the batting charts with 266 runs, having been dismissed only once throughout the competition.

Recap: The Decisive First-Innings Lead

East Zone's first-innings total of 708 had been built around Kishan's spectacular 270 and Kumar Kushagra's 101. South Zone, despite Tilak's 99 and Devdutt Padikkal's 62, were bowled out for 336, leaving East Zone with the decisive 372-run lead.

The draw therefore brought little suspense to the closing stages, but it confirmed East Zone's return to the top of the competition after a 13-year wait. (ANI)