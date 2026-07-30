Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh won a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. He is the first Indian ever to win a medal in this demanding track event at the Commonwealth Games.

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh said his focus was always on winning a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after securing silver in the men's 10,000m event. Speaking to ANI, Gulveer said the medal was the result of the effort he had put in and credited his coach's guidance and training plan for his performance. "Given the effort I've put in, we ought to bring home a medal. That's the only thing on my mind... Regarding hard training, we simply follow the coach's instructions. If the coach says we need to do a specific workout today, say, ten kilometres, then we do exactly that; we stick to the plan and don't deviate from the coach's guidance," Gulveer said.

Gulveer Singh Creates History at CWG 2026

The Indian long-distance runner etched his name into the record books by becoming the first Indian ever to win a medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games, producing a sensational run to clinch silver at the 2026 edition in Glasgow on Tuesday night. Clocking 27:49.78, Gulveer delivered a tactically astute race before unleashing a blistering final-lap sprint to secure second place behind Australia's Ky Robinson. Isle of Man's David Mullarkey claimed bronze as traditional distance-running giants Kenya and Uganda were surprisingly kept off the podium, according to ESPN.

The silver medal ended India's long wait for success in one of the Commonwealth Games' most demanding track events. Before Gulveer's breakthrough, no Indian had ever finished on the podium in the men's 10,000m in Commonwealth Games history.

Tactical Race and Blistering Finish

Competing under rainy conditions in Glasgow, Gulveer remained patient for much of the race, staying with the leading pack without expending unnecessary energy. As the bell rang for the final lap, the Indian was running in third position before producing a devastating finishing burst to overtake one rival and seal a historic silver medal.

The result marked another landmark achievement for the national record holder, who has emerged as India's leading long-distance runner in recent years. (ANI)