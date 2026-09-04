As India celebrates Janmashtami and Dahi Handi, cricket fans have another reason to cheer. The Indian women's team is all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes Asia Cup match. For Pakistan, this is a must-win game.

The festive mood of Krishna Janmashtami is everywhere. And right on the day of ‘Dahi Handi’, cricket fans are in for a massive treat. The two biggest rivals in cricket, India and Pakistan, are going to face off in a high-voltage match. This time, it's the women's teams clashing in the Asia Cup, and the excitement is already at its peak.

Team India and Pakistan will meet for the sixth time in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. In their five previous meetings, the Women in Blue won on four occasions, while Pakistan have claimed victory just once. The last meeting between the two arch-rivals in women's international cricket was in the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup this year, where India defeated Pakistan by 64 runs at Edgbaston.

Now, India and Pakistan will lock horns in their sixth Women’s T20 Asia Cup meeting, with the arch-rivals set to clash on Dahi Handi Day in a high-voltage encounter. The Dubai International Stadium was the same venue where Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue defeated Pakistan three times, including the final, during the Asia Cup last year.

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Team India Is On Fire

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has been playing brilliantly in the ongoing edition of the Women's T20 Asia Cup. The seven-time champions have already secured their spot in the semi-finals with two consecutive victories over Thailand and Hong Kong. Now, they face Pakistan in their last league match, and the team's main goal is to beat their rivals and finish the league stage as the table-toppers.

India are considered the strongest contender and favourite to win the trophy. Last time, they had to settle for the runner-up position after losing to Sri Lanka in the final. This year, they appear to be fully prepared to become champions. The Women in Blue will look to remove the stains of a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign this year by extending their tactical dominance and sealing another clinical performance against their arch-rivals.

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Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, and Kranti Gaud are expected to spearhead India’s charge against their traditional rivals

Pakistan in Race for the Final

On the other hand, this match is extremely important for the Pakistan team. They won their first match against Thailand and have kept their hopes alive for a spot in the final. The Pakistani squad is dreaming of beating India to reach the final stage of the tournament.

Having won only one match in five previous encounters in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan are well aware that they will need to pull off a monumental upset against their heavily favoured opponents to secure the points necessary to advance. A defeat could put them in a situation where they have to rely on net run rate (NRR) at the end of the group stage.

Ayesha Zafar, skipper Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Gull Feroza are expected to play key roles for Pakistan against India in the crucial Asia Cup clash.

India vs Pakistan's Head-to-Head Record in Women's T20Is

India and Pakistan have met 17 times in the history of Women's T20Is. In a head-to-head record, the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while Pakistan have won three times.

In the last 10 Women's T20I matches between the two arch-rivals, Team India won nine times, while Pakistan secured just one victory. The last time the Women in Green defeated India was in the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup, when Pakistan won by 13 runs in Sylhet. However, Team India continues to remain the dominant side in the rivalry, having won four of their five previous Women’s T20 Asia Cup meetings against Pakistan.

The upcoming clash is expected to draw massive attention as India look to maintain their dominance, while Pakistan aim to pull off a major upset and keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

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