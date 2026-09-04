Former India opener Kris Srikkanth has praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a future superstar. Sooryavanshi recently broke a Duleep Trophy record and had a sensational IPL 2026 season, winning the Orange Cap.

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth has backed teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to become a prominent figure in world cricket, saying the youngster has the potential to excel across all three formats and will go on to rule the game.

At just 15, Sooryavanshi has enjoyed a remarkable run in cricket. Recently, at the age of just 15 years and 157 days, he became the youngest player to score a half-century in the history of the Duleep Trophy, breaking a 57-year-old record. After failing to make an impact with the bat in East Zone's Duleep Trophy 2026 quarterfinal victory over North East Zone, the 15-year-old made a strong comeback in the semifinal against Central Zone. Sooryavanshi smashed a brilliant 92 off 81 balls in the first innings and followed it up with a crucial 40 in the final innings, helping East Zone secure a four-wicket win and book their place in the final.

'He is going to rule world cricket': Srikkanth

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth praised Sooryavanshi’s performances, calling him a potential superstar who could become a major asset to world cricket if nurtured properly. "He's playing outstandingly well. He must be encouraged and never be discouraged. If he's moulded properly, he'll be a superstar in the making. He'll bring Test cricket back to its glory. Everyone watched the Duleep Trophy because of him. Even my wife is watching because of him. He'll be a big asset going forward for World cricket," he said.

Srikkanth backed Sooryavanshi to succeed at the highest level, saying the teenager has the ability to excel across all formats and praising his fearless strokeplay against bowlers in red-ball cricket. "He played incredibly well. How can people even doubt whether this boy on whether he is capable of playing higher-level cricket? He can play every level of cricket, and he is going to rule world cricket shortly in all formats. He's smashing medium pacers with no worries for straight sixes in red-ball cricket. He's toying with the bowlers," said Srikkanth

A Record-Breaking Year

Sooryavanshi also scored 151 runs in three matches against Zimbabwe to claim his maiden Player of the Series award as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep. Earlier, in the T20I series against England, Sooryavanshi had become India's youngest ever to be handed an international debut.

His India debut came on the back of a terrific IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30, including a century and five fifties. His explosive season saw him finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer while smashing a record 72 sixes.

The youngster also swept multiple post-season honours, including the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards.

He also had a stellar ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign earlier this year, where he amassed 439 runs and was named Player of the Tournament, further highlighting his immense potential.