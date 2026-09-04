England seamer Brydon Carse has been omitted from the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. The ECB stated the decision is to allow him time to 'reset' following a recent incident in Derby, which is currently under police investigation.

Upcoming Sri Lanka Tour Schedule The series will begin with a three-match T20I leg, with the first game scheduled in Southampton on September 15, followed by the second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and the third in Manchester on September 19. The teams will then shift to the ODI format, with the first ODI taking place in Chester-le-Street on September 22, the second in Leeds on September 24, and the series concluding at The Oval on September 27. Reason for Omission: The Derby Incident Carse was stood down from England’s Test squad after he was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside a bar while celebrating Durham’s County Championship victory with his teammates. Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault linked to the incident, although Carse’s involvement, if any, remains unclear.Carse was also left out of England's squads for both the third Test against Pakistan and their upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. "Whilst Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad. Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation," an ECB spokesperson told Cricinfo. Past Conduct and Recent Form Carse was previously disciplined for his off-field conduct in 2024, when he received a three-month ban, with a longer suspension, for historical breaches of the ECB’s betting regulations. Since then, he has established himself as a regular across formats for England and was their leading wicket-taker during last winter’s Ashes series in Australia. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opted not to select seamer Brydon Carse for the upcoming Sri Lanka series, despite him being available for selection. According to Cricinfo, an ECB spokesperson said the decision is aimed at giving Carse time to address the issues surrounding the Derby incident and reset, while stressing that his omission does not prejudge the outcome of any ongoing investigation.The series will begin with a three-match T20I leg, with the first game scheduled in Southampton on September 15, followed by the second T20I in Cardiff on September 17 and the third in Manchester on September 19. The teams will then shift to the ODI format, with the first ODI taking place in Chester-le-Street on September 22, the second in Leeds on September 24, and the series concluding at The Oval on September 27.Carse was stood down from England’s Test squad after he was briefly arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly outside a bar while celebrating Durham’s County Championship victory with his teammates. Derbyshire Police have since confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault linked to the incident, although Carse’s involvement, if any, remains unclear.Carse was also left out of England's squads for both the third Test against Pakistan and their upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka. "Whilst Brydon was available for selection, he has not been picked for the Sri Lanka series squad. Given recent events, we feel it is important for him to work through the issues that led to the Derby incident and take time for a proper reset. This decision does not prejudge the outcome of any investigation," an ECB spokesperson told Cricinfo.Carse was previously disciplined for his off-field conduct in 2024, when he received a three-month ban, with a longer suspension, for historical breaches of the ECB’s betting regulations. Since then, he has established himself as a regular across formats for England and was their leading wicket-taker during last winter’s Ashes series in Australia. (ANI)