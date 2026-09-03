India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had a record-breaking outing in the second match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 3.

Mandhana played a brilliant knock of 124 off 164 balls, laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 193.75 to help the Women in Blue post a solid total of 193/5, which the Indian bowlers successfully defended as Hong Kong were bundled out for a paltry 56 in 16.2 overs, securing a comprehensive 137-run victory and sealing their place in the semifinals.

On that note, let’s take a look at five records shattered by Smriti Mandhana during her blazing 124-run knock against Hong Kong.