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IND vs HK, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: 5 Records Shattered By Smriti Mandhana During Her 124-Run Knock
Smriti Mandhana smashed a record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, powering India to a 137-run win. Her blazing knock saw her shatter five major records, including becoming the leading run-scorer and century-maker.
Smrit Mandhana's Record-Breaking Outing in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana had a record-breaking outing in the second match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 3.
Mandhana played a brilliant knock of 124 off 164 balls, laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 193.75 to help the Women in Blue post a solid total of 193/5, which the Indian bowlers successfully defended as Hong Kong were bundled out for a paltry 56 in 16.2 overs, securing a comprehensive 137-run victory and sealing their place in the semifinals.
On that note, let’s take a look at five records shattered by Smriti Mandhana during her blazing 124-run knock against Hong Kong.
1. Leading Run-Scorer in Women’s International Cricket
Smriti Mandhana moved to the top of the all-time leading run-scorers in the history of women’s international cricket. Mandhana overtook former India captain and her teammate Mithali Raj’s record of 10,868 runs, becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.
With her blistering 124-run knock, Smriti Mandhana has now aggregated 10880 runs, including 18 centuries and 75 fifties, at an average of 38.86 in 201 matches. The 30-year-old is just 120 runs short of becoming the first woman cricketer to amass 11,000 runs in the history of women’s international cricket.
Also Read: Women's Asia Cup: Mandhana's record ton sinks Hong Kong in Dubai
2. Most Centuries in Women’s International Cricket
India’s vice-captain has officially become the leading century-maker in women's international cricket across formats. By reaching her 18th international century, Smriti Mandhana has surpassed a joint record of 17 centuries held by former Australia captain Meg Lanning and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt.
Mandhana now stands alone at the top of the all-time list of century scorers in women's international cricket with 18 centuries, which includes 14 ODIs and two each in Tests and T20Is. Smriti Mandhana is just two centuries away from becoming the first to record 20 tons in the history of women’s international cricket.
3. First Indian Woman Batter to Score Multiple Centuries in T20Is
Smriti Mandhana scored her second century in her T20I career, reaching the three-figure mark for the second time in the shortest format. With this knock, the star batter became the first Indian woman cricketer to score more than one T20I century, breaking away from her skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, who remains the only Indian woman cricketer to score a century in T20Is.
Mandhana recorded her maiden T20I century against England at Trent Bridge, where she scored a brilliant 112. With her second T20I century against Hong Kong in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, Mandhana became the first Indian woman to register multiple centuries in the format, further cementing her status as one of India’s most prolific T20I batters.
4. Highest Individual Score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup
Smriti Mandhana further etched her name in the history books by smashing a blistering 124 off just 64 balls against Hong Kong in Dubai. With this, Mandhana shattered the record for the highest individual score in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
Mandhana overtook Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu's previous record of an unbeaten 119 set against Malaysia in 2024. Her 124-run masterclass not only surpassed Athapaththu’s mark but also became the first 120-plus individual score in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.
Moreover, Smriti Mandhana overtook her own personal best of 112 to record the highest individual score by an Indian woman in T20 Internationals.
5. Joint-Most 50+ Scores in Women’s International Cricket
With her 124-run knock in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup match against Hong Kong, Smriti Mandhana has 93rd fifty-plus scores in her international career. With this, Mandhana equalled former India captain and her teammate Mithali Raj for the most 50-plus scores in women's international cricket history.
Now, Mandhana and Raj share the top spot with 93 half-century-plus scores to their name. Smriti Mandhana is just one fifty-plus score away from becoming the outright leader in this category and further extending her remarkable record in women’s international cricket.
Also Read: Mandhana praises Hong Kong's bowling after her record-breaking ton
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