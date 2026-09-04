South Africa defeated Namibia by 11 runs in a high-scoring T20I thriller to enter the final of the tri-series. Lhuan-dre Pretorius' maiden century powered SA to 228/4. Despite a strong chase, Namibia finished on 217/3, falling just short.

South Africa held their nerve in a high-scoring thriller to defeat Namibia by 11 runs in the sixth match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday. With the victory, South Africa secured their place in the final of the tri-series and will face Zimbabwe on Sunday, while Namibia were left to rue a strong chase that ultimately fell just short.

South Africa's Mammoth Total

Batting first, South Africa posted a massive 228/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a sensational maiden century from Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen. Pretorius led the charge with a magnificent 101 off just 53 balls, including five fours and eight sixes. He was well supported by Esterhuizen, who blazed 88 off 40 deliveries, with six fours and eight sixes. The pair put on a commanding 156-run opening partnership before Esterhuizen was dismissed by Jan Balt.

Pretorius continued his assault and reached his century in the final over before falling to Gerhard Erasmus. Rubin Hermann chipped in with a brisk 26 off 21 balls, while South Africa finished on 228/4 at a run rate of 11.40. For Namibia, Jan Balt was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2/31 from his four overs. Ruben Trumpelmann also took a wicket, finishing with 1/38, while Gerhard Erasmus returned figures of 1/28.

Namibia's Spirited Chase

In reply, Namibia made a flying start as Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp put together 119 runs for the opening wicket in less than 11 overs. Frylinck smashed 72 off 36 balls, while Steenkamp contributed 61 off 44 deliveries. However, Namibia's chase lost momentum after Frylinck was dismissed, while Steenkamp was forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to the forearm.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus made 30 off 26 balls, while Ruben Trumpelmann provided late fireworks with a 21 off 10-ball cameo. Namibia eventually finished on 217/3 in their 20 overs, falling 11 runs short of the target. Nqobani Mokoena was South Africa's standout bowler at the death, claiming 2/43 from his four overs, including the crucial final wicket of Trumpelmann. Kwena Maphaka bowled an excellent 19th over, conceding only 13 runs and helping South Africa close out the contest. (ANI)