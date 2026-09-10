During the England vs. Pakistan Test, commentator Nasser Hussain shared a hilarious on-air reaction to his viral AI-generated 1980s retro look. The image depicted a muscular version of himself, prompting his famous "Look at the guns on that" comment and sparking widespread amusement on social media.

On the opening day of the third and final Test of the ongoing series between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston, former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain shared a lighthearted moment reacting to a viral social media trend showcasing an AI-generated 1980s retro makeover of himself.

The latest trend, which is called the AI 1980s retro trend, has taken social media by storm, with users transforming modern-day pictures into vintage-style looks inspired by the decade. Users send the prompt ‘What would I have looked like in the 80s?’ and ask AI to transform their photos into realistic 1980s versions of themselves.

From global pop stars and Hollywood actors to cricket pundits, everyone has joined the latest trend, and Nasser Hussain was no exception, as the former England captain also got an AI-generated makeover that gave him a striking 1980s-inspired look.

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju, Himanta Sarma Join Viral 80s AI Retro Picture Trend

‘Look at the Guns On That’

As the first session just kicked off after Pakistan was put to bat first by England captain on the opening day of the Edgbaston Test, Nasser Hussain, who was part of the Sky Sports commentary panel, took a playful look at how his fellow broadcasters and analysts had been reimagined by the internet.

In a video posted by Sky Cricket, which went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Hussain was spotted cracking up in the studio before deciding to showcase the hilarious AI-generated gallery live on air. The former England captain then took viewers through the gallery with his trademark humour, poking fun at his colleagues, including Stuart Broad, Eoin Morgan, Ian Ward, and Mark Butcher, one by one.

However, Hussain didn’t stop there, saving the best for last as he finally turned the spotlight onto his own heavily stylised vintage portrait, wherein he looked like a muscular, athletic action star straight out of an 80s movie and hilariously said:

“And then the absolute best. Look at the guns on that- how sharp; look at the hair. What happened to me, seriously?” Hussain remarked (laughs).

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The AI-generated 1980s retro trend has captured imaginations across the globe, but few reactions compare to Hussain’s self-deprecating take on his digital alter ego. As Pakistan struggled on the pitch on the opening day at Edgbaston, the lighthearted segment provided fans online with some much-needed comic relief.

Internet Reacts as Nasser Hussain’s Retro Makeover Goes Viral

Nasser Hussain’s hilarious reaction to an AI-generated 1980s retro look has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts quick to join in on the joke.

Taking to their X handles, many fans and cricket enthusiasts joined in on the joke, praising Hussain’s hilarious reaction and poking fun at his muscular retro avatar. One fan called the moment ‘absolutely brilliant’ and highlighted his ‘guns’, while another hailed him as ‘the best commentator '.

However, some fans also poked fun at the AI-generated makeover, with one asking, ‘Hair extension on top of hair extension? ' Another joked about Hussain’s muscular arms, while a fan compared his retro avatar to Patrick Swayze in Road House.

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Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 133 in 33.5 overs, with Saud Shakeel offering the primary resistance with a defiant knock of 43 before Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, and Ollie Robinson tore through the lineup.

At the end of Day 1, England posted a total of 156/4 in 39 overs, with vice-captain Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence batting on 52 and 5, respectively, and leading by 23 runs against Pakistan’s first-innings total.

Also Read: What Is Instagram’s Viral ChatGPT ’80s Photo Trend? Here’s How To Create Yours