Brazil announced a 26-man squad, including stars like Vinicius Jr and Raphinha, for friendlies against Australia and India. The team will play its first-ever match against India on October 3rd at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Brazil announced a 26-man squad, including stars like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Marquinhos for the friendly matches against India and Australia.

Friendly Match Schedule

On September 25th, Brazil will face Australians at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. They will face the hosts again on the 29th, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Next, the Brazilian national team will play its first ever match against India on October 3rd at 7:30 PM IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Coach Ancelotti's Announcement

"Coach Carlo Ancelotti called up a total of 26 players on Wednesday (9) for Brazil's first matches after the World Cup. Ten of them play in Brazilian football. He released the list at the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation, in Rio, from where he then gave a press conference," said a statement from CBF (Brazil Football Confederation).

Recent World Cup Performance

Recently, Brazil made it to the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The five-time champions have not won the trophy since 2002 and lost to Norway in their pre-quarters clash.

Squad for friendlies against Australia and India

Goalkeepers

Hugo Souza (Corinthians) Pedro Morisco (Coritiba) Otavio (Cruzeiro)

Defenders

Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR) Douglas Santos (Zenit) Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) Jair (Nottingham Forest) Marquinhos (PSG) Matheuzinho (Corinthians) Mauro Junior (PSV Eindhoven) Vitor Reis (Manchester City) Wesley (Rome)

Midfielders

Andrey Santos (Manchester United) Breno Bidon (Corinthians) Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal) Danilo Santos (Botafogo) Douglas Luiz (Juventus) Gabriel Bontempo (Santos)

Forwards

Endrick (Real Madrid) Stephen (Chelsea) John Peter (Chelsea) Pedro (Flamengo) Raphinha (Barcelona) Rayan (Bournemouth) Samuel Lino (Flamengo) Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid). (ANI)