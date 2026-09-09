Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed for just 7 by Josh Tongue in the third Test against England, adding to his poor run of form. His exit came amid Pakistan’s collapse for 133, sparking sharp criticism from fans on social media.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has come once again under heavy scrutiny after yet another cheap dismissal on the opening day of the third and final Test of the series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.

After being put in to bat first by England captain Joe Root, Pakistan suffered a collapse as they were bundled out for 133 in 33.5 overs, registering their second-lowest score in the ongoing Test series against the Three Lions. The visitors lost half of their side for a mere 48 runs in 15 overs before adding another 85 runs for the remaining five wickets on the board.

The middle-order batter Saud Shakeel’s innings of 43 off 47 balls, including seven fours, and his 26-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Mohammad Abbas (21) provided brief resistance. Apart from Shakeel, Abbas, and Razaullah, who scored 11, the rest of the batting line-up crumbled meekly against a hostile English pace attack led by Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson.

Also Read: Ollie Robinson sets record: Best Test bowling average since World War I

Babar Azam Falls Cheaply Again

As Pakistan’s batting crumbled under the relentless pressure of the English bowling attack, Babar Azam’s stay at the crease proved all too brief. The star batter was already under immense scrutiny following his poor outing in the Lord’s Test, where he scored just 6 and 8 across both innings.

Walking out to bat when Pakistan were 24/3 in 8.2 overs, Babar Azam was expected to anchor the innings and arrest the slide. Instead, his technical vulnerability against a disciplined length was exposed once more. Babar was apparently struggling to get going after facing 18 deliveries under heavy overcast skies.

Josh Tongue, who was cranking up the pace to around 88 mph, pitched a length ball that jagged back in off the seam. Babar’s bat came down at an awkward angle, creating a massive gap between bat and pad as the delivery zipped through to shatter the top of his off-stump, reducing him to a pedestrian 7 runs.

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Babar Azam’s seven-run dismissal was his third consecutive single-digit score in the ongoing Test series against England. Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Babar had faced mounting pressure over his form, making this latest failure a major talking point for fans and analysts alike.

At the press conference, Babar Azam defended his poor form by citing the ‘Man of the Series’ award he won against West Indies, stating, "If you talk about my performance, I guess I was the man of the series against West Indies as Captain."

Fans Tear Into Babar After Another Costly Dismissal

Babar Azam’s yet another cheap dismissal in the ongoing Test series against England has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising his technique, questioning his form, and expressing frustration over his repeated single-digit scores.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised Babar’s dismissal, with some questioning his footwork and technique against a routine-length delivery. Others mocked his recent form, while some pointed to his recent Man of the Series award as they debated his performances against stronger opposition.

However, some fans mocked Babar for falling seven runs short of a century, while others criticised his footwork and shot selection. A few questioned his ability to perform against stronger opposition, while others mocked his recent Man of the Series remarks after his poor showing against England.

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Meanwhile, after having lost the series 0-2, the Babar Azam-led side faced an uphill battle to avoid a complete whitewash as England's bowling attack continued to assert total dominance in conditions tailor-made for seam and swing.

Also Read: Bangladesh to host West Indies for two-Test series starting October 28