The PCB has launched an internal disciplinary inquiry on the England tour, with Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq under scrutiny. Pakistani reports say their phones were taken after a 194-run loss at Lord’s to review ‘contacts’ in London. Amir Mir urged against speculation.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has widened its internal disciplinary inquiry on the ongoing Test tour of England, with Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan coming under closer scrutiny after Pakistan’s two consecutive heavy losses at Headingley and Lord's

According to a report by Geo News, the inquiry now examines the players’ activities, communications, and ‘contacts’ during their stay in London, after both were sent home mid-series. The reports claim their mobile phones were taken into possession by the team’s security officer following Pakistan’s 194-run defeat at Lord’s and retained for several hours.

According to those reports, data from the devices was transferred elsewhere before the phones were returned to Imam and Rizwan. Investigators are said to be reviewing who the players may have interacted with in London alongside their movements and communications.

The PCB has not confirmed these specific claims about phone seizures or data transfers. However, the board has acknowledged a formal process is underway to look into discipline and conduct on the tour.

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Phones Taken After 194-Run Lord’s Defeat

Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released from the Test squad after the Lord’s loss, with the pair flying home within hours. The shake-up followed a poor start to the series, and the reported device checks came immediately in the aftermath of the defeat at the historic venue.

Pakistani reports add that the security officer oversaw the collection of both players’ phones and held them temporarily. While the duration was not officially confirmed, the devices were said to have been retained for several hours before being handed back. The scope of the review, according to these accounts, includes activities, communications, and ‘contacts’ traced to London.

While no outlet explicitly stated it, reports also noted the broader context: national boards are generally understood to intervene with player devices only when there is reason to suspect match-fixing and contact with bookies.

Amir Mir, adviser to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed on Monday that the board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry tied to media reports about discipline and conduct on the England tour. He urged patience as the process unfolds and cautioned against unverified claims.

PCB Confirms Inquiry, Warns Against Speculation

Amir Mir, adviser to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed on Monday that the board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry tied to media reports about discipline and conduct on the England tour. He urged patience as the process unfolds and cautioned against unverified claims.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally. The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration,” Mir wrote on X.

“At this stage, any speculative reports or unverified claims circulating on certain platforms, particularly those originating from hostile external sources, should not be regarded as credible. The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications,” he added.

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Consequences, if wrongdoing is established, could be significant. The reports say sanctions on those found responsible may include heavy fines or bans, and the possibility of players being excluded from future Pakistan squads has also reportedly not been ruled out.

PCB Revamps Touring Squad As Internal Review Remains Ongoing

The inquiry coincides with sweeping personnel changes after Lord’s. Beyond releasing seven players, the PCB removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul from the touring party. The board then drafted in fresh faces, including five uncapped players, as it reshaped the Test squad following the disappointing result.

As the internal review continues, the PCB has made clear it will communicate only through official channels. Until then, the status of the specific claims around device checks, data transfers, and London ‘contacts’ remains unconfirmed by the board.

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