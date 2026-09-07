East Zone captain Ishan Kishan scored a sensational maiden first-class double century in the Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone. His epic 250-run knock has put his team in a commanding position and has led to widespread calls from fans for his return to the Indian Test squad.

East Zone captain and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has once again grabbed the spotlight with his magnificent double century on Day 2 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, September 7.

On the opening day of the Duleep Trophy, Ishan Kishan notched up his 10th first-class century and finished on an unbeaten 111 off 135 balls, guiding East Zone to 385/4 in 79 overs, alongside an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Kumar Kushagra, who scored 63 runs.

Carrying on his momentum into Day 2, Ishan Kishan continued to pile misery on the South Zone bowling attack. The southpaw’s batting masterclass has officially etched his name in the history books, becoming only the fifth batter in Duleep Trophy history to score a double century in the final.

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Ishan Kishan Delights Chennai Crowd with Double Century

After his overnight heroics set the tone at Chepauk, Ishan Kishan returned to the crease with absolute clarity of intent, converting his red-ball resurgence into an unforgettable milestone. Known for his ability to accelerate effortlessly and dictate the tempo of the innings, the left-hander blended textbook technique with devastating power-hitting.

Ishan extended his fourth-wicket partnership with his Jharkhand teammate Kumar Khusgara to 230 runs before the latter’s dismissal for 101 off 132 balls at 471/5. Thereafter, the East Zone carried on his innings and built yet another crucial 155-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ankul Roy, who scored 45 off 98 balls, before he was dismissed at 626/6.

While batting on 199, Ishan Kishan hit a boundary off occasional spinner Devdutt Padikkal to complete his maiden first-class double century off 270 balls, drawing applause from his East Zone teammates in the dressing room and the Chepauk crowd, who cheered in absolute awe.

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After crossing the 200-run mark, Ishan Kishan carried on his innings and completed 250 runs in 301 balls, bringing his sensational knock to an end after retiring hurt. His epic marathon was studded with 27 fours and 7 sixes, giving East Zone an ironclad grip on the final as they marched past the 600-run mark.

Ishan Kishan’s stay at the crease might have frustrated the South Zone bowling attack, which was struggling to find any answers or breakthroughs against his relentless assault, but it also served as a resounding reminder of his supreme adaptability across formats.

Ishan Kishan’s 200 Leaves Fans Calling For More

Ishan Kishan’s statement-making maiden first-class double century has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts showering praise on the East Zone captain for his sensational knock and calling it a strong statement of his red-ball credentials.

Taking to their X handles, many hailed Ishan Kishan’s magnificent double century, with some calling for his return to India’s Test setup, while others praised his captaincy and remarkable comeback in red-ball cricket. Some fans even backed him as an all-format player, while several others highlighted how his aggressive batting style could add a new dimension to India’s red-ball setup.

However, a few fans also kept his focus on his remarkable turnaround over the past year, praising the wicketkeeper-batter for responding to his setbacks with an emphatic performance in the Duleep Trophy Final.

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Ishan Kishan made his international comeback in January 2026, starting with a T20I series against New Zealand and played a pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup title defence success in March. Currently, Ishan is part of the T20I and ODI setup, and his Test return could well be on the horizon if he continues to pile on the runs in the longer format of the game.

In his Test career, Ishan Kishan has scored 78 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 78.00 in three innings.

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