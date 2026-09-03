PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faces backlash for citing India's T20I loss to Ireland while defending Pakistan's failures, with fans calling it a flawed deflection amid player purges and administrative chaos.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has come under heavy criticism for citing India’s shock loss to Ireland in the T20I series to defend Pakistan’s struggles in international cricket.

Pakistan cricket has plunged into a shambolic state following a disastrous summer that saw them swept 0-2 by England, culminating in a mid-tour purge that sent seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, and two coaches, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling consultant Umar Gul, back home.

Former captain Mishab-ul-Haq has resigned from the selection committee amidst the escalating chaos, compounding the administrative turmoil. Moreover, PCB director of cricket, Aaqib Javed, questioned Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury, which saw him sit out for the entire second Test at Lord’s.

Also Read: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq may face two-year ban for misconduct

Mohsin Naqvi’s Bizarre Defence Over Pakistan’s Struggles

As the cricketing world is witnessing Pakistan’s alarming descent and the unfolding of civil war within the team management, the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan's Interior Minister, defended the team’s trajectory by citing India’s T20I series defeat to Ireland and South Africa’s loss to Namibia.

"Let me ask you one thing: South Africa lost to Namibia, and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well?” Naqvi told reporters in London.

“Yes, one thing is important: whoever we need here, we will definitely bring in. If someone is not clicking or not performing, then what can we do? Every match and every series is important for us," he added.

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Amid chaos, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi arrived in London ahead of the third and final Test of the series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. He also met King Charles III alongside the Pakistan squad at Clarence House in London, as part of traditional royal engagements.

However, Pakistan’s own chaotic backdrop, marred by a fractured dressing room, open public spats between management and players, and an alienated fanbase demanding accountability, ensured that the royal reception was completely overshadowed by the mounting domestic turmoil.

‘Height of Delusion’: Fans Rip Into Naqvi’s Deflection Tactics

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s attempt to shield his administration by drawing parallels with global cricket heavyweights has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts pointing out the fundamental flaw in his comparisons.

Taking to their X handles, many pointed out that elite powerhouses India and South Africa have earned the right to weather occasional slip-ups because of their trophy cabinets and systemic stability. Others highlighted the sheer hypocrisy of an administration that routinely wields the axe while dodging responsibility.

However, some supporters argued that every rebuilding phase requires difficult decisions, even if the short-term optics look disastrous.

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After having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan added Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah to their squad as replacements for seven players who were sent back home following the PCB’s major overhaul ahead of the third and final Test against England.

Also Read: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi defends 'essential' Test squad overhaul