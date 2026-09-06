Imran Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have strongly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for threatening to abandon the Lord's Test against England. They labelled the board's reaction to their interview about their father's health as 'foolish' and 'tactless', clarifying that their discussion was humanitarian, not political.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and captain Imran Khan’s sons Kasim and Sulaiman have criticised the decision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to threaten to abandon the Lord’s Test against England.

The Mohsin Naqvi-led board was reportedly prompted by a Sky Sports interview with jailed former cricketer and politician Imran Khan’s sons in the middle of the second Test of the three-match series at Lord’s, where former England captain turned commentator Michael Atherton spoke with Kasim and Sulaiman about their father's deteriorating health and prison conditions.

Pakistan reacted to the interview by reportedly threatening to pull the team off the field following the lunch break in protest. However, the visitors walked out to continue play after intervention from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), avoiding an unprecedented diplomatic and sporting crisis.

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‘They Have Made a Fool of Themselves’

Kasim and Sulaiman Khan are sons of Imran Khan from his first marriage with British producer and journalist Jemima Goldsmith. Growing up away from the political storm in Pakistan, both brothers have largely remained out of the media spotlight until recent years. However, the two have stepped forward to voice deep concerns regarding their father's well-being and safety behind bars.

Reacting directly to PCB’s aggressive stance, the Khan brothers didn't mince words about the board's heavy-handed tactics and attempt to censor the broadcast. Kasim said that the PCB made a fool out of themselves by overreacting to a humanitarian discussion about their father's health.

“They made absolute fools of themselves,” Kasim told The Telegraph.

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The reported threat to boycott the Lord’s Test by PCB became a talking point when red-ball coach Sarfaraz Khan and captain Babar Azam denied having any knowledge of the alleged plan. Since Imran Khan is a former international cricketer and 1992 World Cup-winning captain whose legacy remains deeply revered, the political undertones of his imprisonment have frequently spilled over into cricket administration.

Sulaiman Slams PCB’s ‘Tactless’ Lord’s Test Threat

Sulaiman Khan echoed his brother’s criticism, describing the PCB’s reported response as ‘tactless’ and questioning why the board would seek the removal of an interview centred on his father’s health and humanitarian situation. He further added that the interview was not political, but rather focused on his father’s humanitarian situation and deteriorating health.

“I was expecting some sort of response, but I didn't think they would be so tactless as to threaten not to take to the field,” Sulaiman said.

“It shouldn't be in the remit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to ask for an interview about an ex-Pakistan player, somebody who lived in England for 22 years, to be taken down. This wasn't about politics, but about the humanitarian situation and his health,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket is itself at the centre of chaotic scenes after the board abruptly sent seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, and two coaches, including red-ball coach Sarfaraz Khan, home in a drastic squad overhaul following their 0-2 series defeat.

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq resigned from the selection committee, while PCB Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed publicly questioned Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury, which kept him out of the Lord’s Test.

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