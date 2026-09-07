Devdutt Padikkal opened up on his Test comeback, saying he was ready for the opportunity. In the Sri Lanka series, he was Player of the Series with 328 runs, including two centuries, and spoke about batting at No. 3 for India.

India batter Devdutt Padikkal opened up about his Test comeback, saying he was determined to be ready when his opportunity arrived and was excited after being informed that he would feature in the series against Sri Lanka. In the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which India won 1-0, Padikkal stepped up in the absence of No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan, who was sidelined due to an injury.

After an impressive domestic season with Karnataka and a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) back-to-back IPL title triumphs, Padikkal carried his form into international cricket, finishing as the Player of the Series with 328 runs in three innings at an average of over 109. He also smashed two centuries, with a best score of 167.

'Was determined to be ready'

Speaking to JioStar, Padikkal said Test opportunities do not come easily and require consistent hard work and preparation. "Definitely, I was looking forward to it. Obviously, those opportunities don't come very easily. It takes a lot of hard work to make sure that you are continuing to improve yourself and waiting for that opportunity. I had to make sure that I was ready whenever I got it," Padikkal said.

"The fact that I was told at the start of the series that I was going to be playing was really exciting, and I felt like, personally, I was at the best stage of my career in terms of the way I was batting, so I was really looking forward to it," he added.

On batting at No. 3

Padikkal also spoke about batting at No. 3 for India, a position previously occupied by Test greats such as Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara. The left-hander said his focus remains on contributing to the team rather than comparisons with former players. "At the end of the day, it's about going out there and batting. It doesn't matter what position I'm batting at; I'm trying to contribute to the side," Padikkal said.

"Yes, obviously, there have been great players who have played at number three for India over the years, and I'm sure there'll be a lot more scrutiny on me and a lot more comparisons made. But at the end of the day, I'm going out there and just playing my cricket, and as long as I'm enjoying that, I think everything will fall into place," he added.

Conversations with Rahul Dravid

Padikkal also revealed that he has had several conversations with former India head coach Rahul Dravid about batting in Test cricket and the importance of spending long periods at the crease. "Obviously, I've had a lot of conversations with him over the years in terms of batting and what it takes to really spend long hours out there. Again, it comes back to preparation and understanding what you want to do," he said.

"As long as you have that clarity in your head about what your plans are and what you want to go out there and do, regardless of the position you're batting at, it helps a lot. I think those are the conversations I've had with him," Padikkal added. (ANI)