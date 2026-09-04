Nasser Hussain slammed the PCB, saying its chaotic decisions have turned Pakistan cricket into a “laughingstock.” He criticised the mid-series player purge and public questioning of Imam-ul-Haq’s injury, urging the board to protect and respect its players.

Former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain didn’t mince his words on the current situation of Pakistan cricket, launching a scathing critique against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under Mohsin Naqvi's leadership following chaotic behind-the-scenes board reactions.

Pakistan cricket has grabbed the attention of the cricketing world for all the wrong reasons. Following two consecutive defeats in the ongoing Test series against England, PCB decided to send seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, home alongside two coaches in a drastic mid-series shake-up.

Former captain Mishab-ul-Haq resigned from the PCB selection committee, while the board’s director of cricket, Aaqib Javed, questioned opener Imam-ul-Haq’s calf injury live on TV, further fueling the administrative circus surrounding the team.

Also Read: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi defends 'essential' Test squad overhaul

‘Pakistan Cricket is a Laughingstock’

Pakistan cricket’s shambolic situation has sparked debate across the globe, with pundits and former players weighing in on the board's chaotic handling. Speaking on Star Sports Podcast, alongside former teammate Mike Atherton and Pakistani cricket journalist Osman Samiuddin, Hussain dissected the deepening institutional crisis.

“I don't think after Headingley that the world was laughing at Pakistan. My rant at Lord's about them not fighting back, about India vs Pakistan games being very one-sided and that they were a poor side playing poorly wasn't laughing at them,” the former England captain said.

“It was out of frustration of seeing where this great cricketing nation is now. What they have done now is make them a laughingstock. They have made it worse,” he added.

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In the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England, Pakistan have been under immense scrutiny, especially Imam-ul-Haq’s fitness and form, with the opener suffering a calf injury at Lord’s before being sent home ahead of the third Test.

Moreover, the performance of the senior players, including skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, came under heavy fire after failing to anchor the batting lineup during crucial phases of the series, with Rizwan and Agha also being handed their marching orders alongside Imam as part of the seven-player purge before the final Test.

Hussain Questions Director’s Decision to Criticise Imam

Further speaking on Pakistan cricket’s ongoing turmoil, Hussain questioned Aaqib Javed to publicly discuss Imam-ul-Haq’s injury, arguing that players should be protected and treated with respect rather than being criticised publicly by team officials.

“I cannot believe how a director of high performance can go on telly, rightly or wrongly, and throw a player under the bus. He is either injured or he is not,” Nasser Hussain said.

“For every other touring side, if we ask how a player is doing, they would say, 'he has had a scan and will only bat if needed'. The whole handling of the Iman situation is ridiculous. You have to protect your players a little bit,” he added.

After having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan added Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah to their squad as replacements for seven players who were sent back home following the PCB’s major overhaul ahead of the third and final Test against England.

Also Read: 'A Big Question Mark': Aaqib Javed Slams Imam-ul-Haq's Calf Injury After Absence in Lord's Test