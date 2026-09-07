ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to present the trophy at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final, raising concerns over a standoff. After last year’s men’s snub, speculation is rife over whether India Women will follow suit if they win the title.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will reportedly attend the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 Final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

The ongoing edition of the Women’s Asia Cup tournament its crucial final week in Dubai. Defending champions Sri Lanka and seven-time winners India have already secured their qualification for the semi-finals by finishing on top of their respective groups. Meanwhile, teams like Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, and the UAE are battling through the remaining group-stage fixtures to determine the remaining knockout spots.

The semifinals will be played on September 10 and 11 at the Dubai International Stadium, setting the stage for a championship showdown on Sunday. India and Sri Lanka are the only teams to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, making them strong favorites as the knockout rounds approach.

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Mohsin Naqvi’s Final Appearance Puts Trophy Presentation Under Spotlight

As the Women’s T20 Asia Cup heads toward its climax, reports have emerged that Mohsin Naqvi is likely to attend the final and present the trophy to the winner of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Since Naqvi holds his dual responsibility as both the PCB chairman and the head of the Asian Cricket Council, his expected presence as the chief guest for the closing ceremony has immediately thrown the spotlight back on the tense protocol dynamics of regional cricket.

The trophy presentation ceremony has become a focal point for discussion ahead of the final, as it echoes the unprecedented standoff from the men's tournament last year, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who has since remained at the center of regional administrative friction.

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Despite Team India defending the Asia Cup triumph, the Men in Blue didn’t receive the trophy as the ACC chief, who is Pakistan’s Interior Minister, insisted on presenting it himself, leading to a standoff during the presentation ceremony. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side took a strong stand as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and Naqvi’s social media post, which mocked the Indian Defence Forces, who successfully carried out Operation Sindoor by targeting terror camps in Pakistan.

The Asia Cup trophy is reportedly locked at the ACC’s Dubai headquarters, with instructions that it should not be moved or handed over without Naqvi’s approval.

Will India Women Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi?

As Team India reached the semifinals by winning all three matches in the group stage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will look to navigate the knock-out stage hurdle and secure a spot in the September 13 summit clash.

If the Women in Blue clinch their eighth Asia Cup triumph, the question of whether they will follow the precedent set by the men's team and decline to accept the silverware directly from Mohsin Naqvi will instantly take center stage. Since the Men’s Asia Cup last year, India's men’s and women’s teams across all levels, including U19, have avoided shaking hands with Pakistan players.

The gesture was seen as a continuation of India’s decision to maintain distance from Pakistan following the military tensions between the two countries earlier in 2025. The no-handshake stance was also witnessed during the ongoing Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026, where skipper Harmanpreet Kaur avoided the customary handshake at the toss in their September 5 clash in Dubai.

Since the Asia Cup Final is fast approaching, all eyes will remain fixed on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the squad choose to handle the protocol if they successfully defend their crown. The friction between BCCI and the ACC administration continues to cast a long shadow over the concluding phase of the tournament.

It is uncertain at the moment whether the Indian team would accept the trophy from Naqvi if they emerge victorious in the final. The BCCI is yet to make any official statement on the matter, while the final protocol for the trophy presentation is also yet to be confirmed.

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