Sanju Samson smashed 57 off 22 balls as India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets to take a 2-0 series lead. After his explosive comeback, Delhi fans chanted 'Justice Mil Gaya'. Samson said clear mindset helps him handle outside pressure at times too.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with his fiery performance in the Men in Blue’s seven-wicket win in the second T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.

Chasing a 160-run target, Samson played a statement-making yet brilliant knock of 57 off 22 balls and formed a crucial opening 89-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 39 off 19 balls, to help Team India ease past the target with 31 balls to spare and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

After being dismissed for just 10 off 8 balls in the opening match at the same venue, Sanju Samson bounced back in style, completing his fattest fifty of his T20I career in just 20 balls and smashing Afghanistan veteran all-rounder for 20 runs in an over, allowing India to completely dominate the powerplay and seize full control of the run chase.

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‘Justice Mil Gaya’ by Delhi Crowd Goes Viral

As Sanju Samson returned to his form and made a statement with his blazing knock, which included 7 fours and 4 sixes while batting at an extraordinary strike rate of 259, the Delhi crowd could not contain their excitement.

After his dismissal by Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Samson received a standing ovation from the Delhi crowd, and the India squad in the dugout stood up to applaud his stellar knock as he made his way toward the player tunnel. However, the Delhi crowd added a unique flavor to the moment.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Samson was seen walking back to the dressing room when a section of the fans was heard calling the wicketkeeper-batter, and when he looked up at them while raising his bat as a gesture of acknowledgement, they broke out into the viral ‘Justice Mil Gaya’.

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Samson’s form was under scrutiny before he walked out to bat in the second T20I, as he struggled with his consistency following the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a pivotal role in helping Team India successfully defend the title on home soil in March this year.

In the Ireland and England T20I series, Samson struggled to find his rhythm, fueling a barrage of questions regarding his spot in the playing XI. Then, he was dropped from the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series before returning for the ongoing Afghanistan T20Is, where he scored just 10 runs off 8 balls in the opening match in New Delhi

Samson Reveals How He Shuts Out External Pressure

Speaking at the press conference after India’s seven-wicket win over Afghanistan, Sanju Samson opened up on how he deals with external pressure and the noise surrounding his performances. The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that criticism can affect a player’s performance but stressed the importance of maintaining a clear mindset and focusing on the job at hand.

“I feel a little bad. I am not a machine. I am not a robot. You kind of get a bit affected. But then you try to talk to yourself and tell them what you are and what you need to do,” Samson said.

“Yes, outside noise does affect the cricketers in India. But you need to be very clear about your mindset. How do you want to prepare? How do you want to play? If I had paid attention to those things, I wouldn't have been able to bat like this," he added.

In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has aggregated 1499 runs, including 3 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 27.25 and an impressive strike rate of 158.13 in 68 matches. Samson will look to produce another brilliant performance in the third and final T20I in New Delhi on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the Afghanistan T20Is, Sanju Samson will travel with the India squad to Japan for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, running from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

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