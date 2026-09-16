Arsenal's Ben White is happy with the defending champions' strong start to the 2026-27 PL season, including four straight wins. He says the mood is high but cautions the team against getting carried away, stressing the need to stay focused.

Arsenal defender Ben White expressed happiness with his side's strong start to the 2026-27 Premier League season as defending champions, saying that the mood in the dressing room is high and everyone is pushing each other. He also cautioned that the team cannot get carried away by their success so far.

Arsenal have had a sensational start to the season so far, winning the FA Community Shield by beating Manchester City and starting their PL title defence with four successive wins, which has earned them a top spot on the table. In their most recent match at the EFL Cup on Tuesday, they beat Ipswich Town 4-2.

'Cannot Get Carried Away'

Speaking to JioStar, White said about the team's strong start to the season, "Winning the first four games of the season, including the win over Chelsea, has given us a lot of confidence. The mood in the dressing room is high, and everyone is pushing each other. But we know it is a long season. We cannot get carried away. It is about maintaining this level, carrying on the momentum, and staying focused. There will be tough moments ahead, and we must be ready for them. If we keep working hard and stick together, we can go on to win the Premier League on the trot."

Reflecting on Premier League Triumph

White, who was a part of the squad which won the Premier League last season after 22 years, said that he feels lucky to have been a part of it and that all the hard work over the past five years has paid off, which included a hat-trick of second-place finishes. "There were tough times along the way, moments when things did not go our way, but we kept believing in each other and kept pushing. That is what makes this success so special. It is not just about one season. It is about the journey we have been on together as a group. Now we want to build on this and keep winning," he said.

Mikel Arteta's Impact on Atmosphere

Speaking about manager Mikel Arteta's impact on the club's atmosphere, saying that he has done "so much to create the electric atmosphere at the home ground" and made it one of the best stadiums of the league. "The fans have bought into what he is building. On matchdays, the Emirates stadium is loud and behind us from the first whistle. That energy drives us on the pitch. It is a huge advantage for us, and a lot of credit goes to the manager for making it happen," he said.

'The Fans Give Us Energy'

Speaking on how the crowd's energy pushes the players, he said that the love shown by fans is incredible and gives them a "real lift". "They definitely give us energy, especially in difficult moments. When your legs are tired and the game is tight, hearing the fans push you on makes a huge difference. They travel everywhere with us and support us through thick and thin. That connection means a lot to the players. We want to repay them with performances and trophies. They are a big part of what we do," he signed off.

Arsenal will next play Brighton and Hove Albion on September 19. (ANI)