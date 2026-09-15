India sealed a 2-0 series win over Afghanistan after a seven-wicket victory in New Delhi. Sanju Samson silenced critics with a blistering 57 off 22 balls, including a 20-ball fifty, sparking massive praise from fans ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has lit up Arun Jaitley Stadium with his fiery performance in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 15.

The Men in Blue sealed the series 2-0 with a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. With a 160-run target, openers Sanju Samson (57) and Abhishek Sharma (39) formed an 89-run stand before Ishan Kishan (38*) and Tilak Varma (15*) stitched an unbeaten 60-run stand for the fourth wicket to help the home team go past the finishing line with 31 balls to spare.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9.40 in his spell of 3.5 overs. The rest of the bowling line-up struggled to contain India's aggressive openers, as the Men in Blue comfortably sealed the match to wrap up the series.

Also Read: Samson, Reddy star as India crush Afghanistan to win T20I series

Samson Returns to Form with 20-Ball Fifty

Sanju Samson’s form was under scrutiny before he walked out to bat, as he struggled with his consistency following the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a pivotal role in helping Team India successfully defend the title on home soil in March this year.

In the Ireland and England T20I series, Samson struggled to find his rhythm, fueling a barrage of questions regarding his spot in the playing XI. Then, he was dropped from the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series before returning for the ongoing Afghanistan T20Is, where he scored just 10 runs off 8 balls in the opening match in New Delhi.

Amid the calls for inclusion of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI, Sanju Samson responded with a stunning masterclass that silenced the doubters. In the first 10 balls, the wicketkeeper-batter struggled to get going before unleashing firepower, scoring 49 off just 12 balls, completing his fifty in just 20 balls.

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In the sixth over, Samson smashed Mohammad Nabi for four consecutive boundaries, 6, 4, 4, 6, scoring 20 runs off the four balls he faced in the over. He entered the over with 27 off 15 balls at a strike rate of 180.00 before racing to 47 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 247.36, setting himself up to complete his fifty off just 20 deliveries.

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Sanju Samson’s 57-run knock consisted of seven fours and four sixes at an impressive strike rate of 259.09 while building a solid opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who played a fiery knock of 39 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 205, carrying on his momentum from the opening match, where he scored 82 off 32 balls.

'Total Mayhem': X Explodes as Samson Answers Critics in Style

Sanju Samson’s fiery 57-run knock amid questions about his place in India’s playing XI has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his explosive batting display and backing him to retain his place in the T20I side.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Samson’s sensational counter-attacking knock, while others highlighted how he transformed his innings after a slow start and urged the team management to back the wicketkeeper-batter.

Some fans pointed out Sanju Samson’s acceleration, with his 49 runs coming off just 12 balls after scoring only eight runs from his first 10 deliveries, while several hailed his fastest T20I fifty and backed him to cement his place in India’s playing XI.

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In his T20I career, Sanju Samson has aggregated 1499 runs, including 3 centuries and 7 fifties, at an average of 27.25 and an impressive strike rate of 158.13 in 68 matches. Samson will look to produce another brilliant performance in the third and final T20I in New Delhi on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the Afghanistan T20Is, Sanju Samson will travel with the India squad to Japan for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, running from September 19 to October 4, 2026.

Also Read: IND vs AFG: Shreyas Iyer hails bowlers' 'synergy' in 7-wicket win