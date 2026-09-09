Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam faces criticism for his response to a journalist questioning his form ahead of the final England Test. Babar cited his Man of the Series award against the West Indies, but fans called the reply arrogant amid his struggles.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has come under heavy criticism following his combative response to a senior sports journalist during a press conference ahead of the third and final Test of the series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.

Babar Azam is currently at the centre of attention following chaotic scenes in Pakistan cricket, where facing an unassailable 0-2 deficit in the series after a dismal 194-run defeat at Lord’s. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) triggered a squad overhaul by sending seven players, alongside two coaches, back home in a desperate bid to salvage the tour.

At the same time, Babar’s form has also been under scrutiny after registering scores of 8 and 6 in both innings of the Lord’s Test, following his absence from the opening Test due to a hand injury, adding further fuel to the fire ahead of the crucial Edgbaston encounter.

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‘I Was Man of the Series Against West Indies’

Babar Azam’s press conference on the eve of the Test series finale against England at Edgbaston was the most anticipated one, given the recent turmoil surrounding the team. However, Pakistan’s Test captain encountered a question about his form and how he intended to justify his place in the playing XI amidst the team's ongoing struggles.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a journalist was heard asking Babar about his recent Test performances and how he could justify his place in the playing XI, particularly after Pakistan decided to send several underperforming players back home.

The 32-year-old responded by defending his recent output, pointing directly to his exploits in the Caribbean earlier in the summer.

“If you talk about my performance, I guess I was the man of the series against West Indies as Captain," Babar said.

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In the two-match Test series against West Indies, Babar Azam aggregated 193 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 96.50 and was adjudged Man of the Series, earning his first such red-ball accolade as skipper.

However, Babar shared the award with the West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves, as both players played instrumental roles in securing the 1-1 drawn series in the Caribbean.

Babar Azam’s Defence Over His Form Leaves Fans Furious

Babar Azam’s reply to the reporter quickly drew widespread criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the Pakistan captain’s decision to highlight his Man of the Series award while defending his recent form.

Taking to their X handles, many pointed out that Babar shared the award with Justin Greaves and had struggled for runs in the ongoing Test series against England, while others labelled his response as ‘arrogant’ and questioned his credentials as Pakistan’s Test captain amid his prolonged run of inconsistent performances.

However, some fans focused on Babar’s overall Test record, with one claiming that he has averaged just 29 over the last four years, while others questioned the significance of a shared Man of the Series award against the West Indies.

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After having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

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