Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram expressed concern over Imran Khan’s health in prison, stressing his worry is personal, not political. Akram, who hasn’t spoken to Khan in three years, questioned official reports and called medical care a basic human right.

Former Pakistan pace-bowling legend Wasim Akram has finally broken his silence on ex-Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health conditions amid his ongoing imprisonment.

Imran Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2022 after he was reportedly found guilty in multiple corruption cases, including the Toshakhana state gifts reference and land corruption charge. His wife, Bushra Bibi, has also been detained at Adiala Jail alongside him, facing overlapping legal battles.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Imran lost 80% of his vision in his right eye due to medical neglect during his prolonged solitary confinement, prompting 14 former international captains, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, to join a growing global chorus demanding immediate medical attention and humane treatment for the legendary all-rounder.

Also Read: Imran Khan's sister files fresh contempt plea in Pak Supreme Court

‘Haven’t Spoken to Him For Three Years’

Many former Pakistan cricketers have been accused of staying silent on the political crisis and Imran Khan’s imprisonment. However, Wasim Akram, who played under the captaincy of the legendary all-rounder, has now addressed the situation,

Speaking to Athletic, Akram stated that he has not spoken to his former captain for three years, adding that while the political situation is unfortunate, legal matters should remain separate from basic human rights and medical care. The 1992 World Cup winner further emphasised that his concerns come entirely from a place of personal care and worry as a friend, rather than political alignment.

“I haven't spoken to him for three years. It's so unfortunate, politically, what's happening with him. The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that," Akram stated.

“I'm speaking from the heart as someone who is worried about him as a person. Convicted or not convicted. Jail or no jail. We need to safeguard his health. We don't know what's happening, the government is saying his health apparently is fine. But I'm worried. I miss him a lot," he added.

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Akram might have made his Test and ODI debuts under Zaheer Abbas and Javed Miandad in 1984 and 1985, respectively, but it was under Imran Khan that he truly developed into one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history.

The left-arm pacer became a key member of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning side under Imran's leadership, with the latter playing a defining role in his early career and emergence as a global superstar.

Wasim Akram Raises Questions Over Imran Khan’s Jail Access

Further speaking on Imran Khan’s health and prison conditions, Wasim Akram admitted he was unsure about whether enough is being done inside Pakistan to address the growing concerns, contrasting local efforts with the louder advocacy campaigns building overseas.

“There's a movement in England and elsewhere to improve Imran's conditions, but here in Pakistan? I'm not so sure," Akram noted.

“There was a bit of uproar here [in Pakistan] after that. I then read that the Pakistani government came up with how many visits Imran has had, with all the numbers included, with all the phone calls he has had. But, you know, it's difficult to believe, and hard to know what to believe right now,” he added.

In August this year, another letter by 22 international captains, including the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, and Brian Lara, renewed their collective call to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pressing for transparency and complete adherence to Supreme Court directives regarding his health evaluations.

Also Read: Is Imran Khan Dead? Pakistani Journalist’s SHOCKING Claim Sparks Speculation Over Ex-PM’s Well-Being