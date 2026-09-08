Gillespie slammed Umar Gul’s “ridiculous” cold-weather excuse for Pakistan’s bowling collapse against England. After two heavy Test defeats, Gul was sacked, while Gillespie also criticized the PCB’s chaotic management.

Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie gave a brutal reality check to Umar Gul, who was recently sent home from England following the team's dismal performances. Gul was appointed as bowling consultant in April 2022, but found himself under heavy fire after offering a rather unusual explanation for his team's bowling collapse.

Alongside seven players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, red-ball coach Sarfaraz Khan and Umar Gul were axed in a shift and ruthless shake-up following Pakistan's heavy 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s. The Babar Azam-led side lost the opening Test by an innings and 135 runs at Headingley.

With two consecutive defeats, Pakistan cricket has found itself plunged into yet another crisis, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to enforce a ruthless shake-up. The squad chaos in the middle of the ongoing Test series against England, which will conclude after the upcoming third and final at Edgbaston, saw a heavy boardroom sweep through the coaching staff and roster.

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Gillispie’s Reality Check to Umar Goes Viral

As Pakistan cricket continues to navigate its familiar cycle of turmoil, former Test head coach Jason Gillespie has called out Umar Gul’s contentious assessment on the team’s defeat in the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds.

Speaking on the ‘Fast Bowling Cartel’ Podcast, featuring his former Australian teammates Glenn McGrath and Damien Martyn, Gillespie stated that Gul’s assessment crossed the line from a technical critique into pure farce, adding that he was not ‘surprised’ by the former pacer's exit given such reasoning.

“Give me a spell, Umar. Not surprised you’re not bowling coach anymore, champ. How ridiculous is that?” the former Australian pacer said.

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Following Pakistan’s Headingley Test, Umar Gul stated that the team’s fast bowlers struggled to find their rhythm or execute basic plans because they had transitioned straight from the scorching summer heat of the West Indies into the cold, wet climate of England.

The comments caught the attention of pundits, who immediately questioned how an international coaching staff could lean on basic acclimatisation as a primary defense for a heavy Test defeat.

‘How Can You Treat People This Way’

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie also spoke on the wider operational dysfunction within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), condemning the chaotic treatment of players and staff during crisis periods.

“It's just chaos. The players are used to this stuff, and it's par for the course. To sack seven players and then request that they stay to meet the King, because it would be embarrassing for the PCB to have only some players. How can you treat people this way? It makes zero sense,” Gillespie said.

After having already lost the series with two consecutive losses against England at Headingley and Lord’s, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan has no other option but to fight for pride as they step out at Edgbaston to salvage something from an otherwise catastrophic tour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan added Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran and Razaullah to their squad as replacements for seven players who were sent back home following the PCB’s major overhaul ahead of the third and final Test against England.

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