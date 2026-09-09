England's Ollie Robinson now holds the best Test bowling average (19.10) for bowlers with over 100 wickets since WWI. He achieved the 100-wicket milestone in just 24 Tests, the joint-fifth fastest for an English bowler since WWII.

Robinson's Record-Breaking Milestone

England pacer Ollie Robinson has emerged as the standout figure in Test bowling, boasting the best bowling average among bowlers with 100-plus wickets since the First World War, with an impressive mark of 19.10. He has also reached the 100-wicket milestone in just 24 Tests, making him the joint-fifth fastest English bowler to achieve the feat since World War II, joining legends Ian Botham, Derek Underwood, Steve Harmison, Graeme Swann and Tony Lock.

Robinson achieved the feat during England’s third Test against Pakistan in Birmingham on Wednesday. The pacer now has 102 wickets at an exceptional average of 19.10 in 24 Tests, including 5 five-wicket hauls.

England Dominates Pakistan at Edgbaston

Problems off the field have been compounded by struggles on it, with Pakistan’s torrid run in red-ball cricket extending into the third Test.

After Babar Azam lost the toss, England captain Joe Root had no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan endured a disastrous start, with their early struggles coming against the backdrop of off-field turmoil that had prompted sweeping changes to the side, including the introduction of three debutants.

England’s pace attack maintained complete control over a struggling Pakistan side at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test at Edgbaston.

Josh Tongue returned impressive figures of 3/23, while opening duo Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer claimed two wickets apiece. Robinson once again showcased the frugality that has defined his summer, finishing with 2/9 from eight overs as Pakistan limped to 100/7 at lunch.