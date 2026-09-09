The Delhi High Court directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to clarify its position on allowing Vinesh Phogat to compete in the upcoming 2026 World Championship selection trials, amid her challenge to the eligibility rules.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to take instructions on whether wrestler Vinesh Phogat could be permitted to participate in the upcoming selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship. The Court also considered her request that no final order be passed in the disciplinary proceedings initiated against her until the matter is heard. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed the WFI’s counsel to take instructions on both issues and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Phogat's Dual Challenge in Court

The Court was hearing two applications filed by Phogat in her pending case against the WFI. Through one application, Phogat sought an early hearing of her petition challenging disciplinary proceedings initiated against her following show-cause notices concerning allegations of indiscipline, violation of anti-doping regulations and misconduct during the 2026 Asian Games selection trials.

In the second application, she challenged a September 7 circular issued by the WFI setting out the eligibility criteria for the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championship. The trials are scheduled for September 14 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi to select the Indian team for the World Championship, which is to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.

Under the WFI circular, eligibility has been restricted to specified medal winners from certain national tournaments, wrestlers attending the National Coaching Camp and those selected for the 2026 U20 World Wrestling Championship. Phogat has submitted that she does not fall within any of the categories prescribed under the circular and is therefore unable to participate in the trials.

'Maternity Cannot Come in the Way of My Eligibility'

During the hearing, her counsel Rajshekhar Rao submitted that although the Court had earlier fixed September 29 for hearing her petition concerning the disciplinary proceedings, the WFI subsequently issued a notice scheduling the proceedings for September 9 and described it as her last and final opportunity. Rao submitted that Phogat was ready to participate in the proceedings but requested that the disciplinary committee be restrained from passing a final order at this stage. He further submitted that the September 7 circular had effectively made Phogat ineligible to participate in the World Championship selection trials. “My maternity cannot come in the way of my eligibility to participate. I’m not asking for a free pass,” Rao submitted.

Phogat has contended that her absence from certain tournaments, which now form part of the eligibility criteria, was connected to her maternity break and subsequent recovery. The application also refers to an earlier order passed by the Delhi High Court while allowing Phogat to participate in the Asian Games selection trials. The Court had then made observations regarding the impact of restrictive eligibility conditions on athletes who take a break from competition due to maternity-related reasons.

WFI Opposes Plea

The WFI opposed the relief sought by Phogat and submitted that she had been given five opportunities to appear before the disciplinary committee. The federation’s counsel said she had not participated in the hearing scheduled for September 2, citing the pendency of her writ petition.

Phogat has sought interim directions regarding her participation in the September 14 selection trials and has also requested protection against the passing of a final order in the disciplinary proceedings for the time being. The applications were filed through advocates Ashita Khanna and Ritwik Prakash. The matter will be heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday. (ANI)