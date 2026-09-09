Ludhiana Lions chased down a target of 201 to beat Fazilka Falcons by six wickets in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. Bikramjeet Singh (58) and Salil Arora (78) smashed half-centuries to lead the successful chase at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

Ludhiana Lions registered a convincing six-wicket win over Fazilka Falcons in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Lions chased down a challenging target of 201 with a strong batting display, riding on half-centuries from Bikramjeet Singh and Salil Arora, according to a press release.

Falcons Post a Challenging Total

Fazilka Falcons posted 200/3 in 20 overs after putting up an impressive batting performance. The Falcons lost Vihaan Malhotra early, but Anshul Chaudhary and Pranshu Pratap took control of the innings and stitched together an 86-run partnership to put their team in a strong position. Pranshu was the first to depart after scoring a valuable half-century, but Anshul continued to keep the scoreboard moving. He scored 65 off 47 balls before being retired out, setting the platform for a strong finish. The Falcons then got a late boost from Sanvir Singh, who produced an explosive innings. The batter took on the Ludhiana bowlers and hit the ball all around the ground, smashing an unbeaten 59 off just 28 deliveries, including five sixes. His late assault helped Fazilka reach the 200-run mark. For Ludhiana, Kartik Chadha was the most economical bowler. Although he did not pick up a wicket, he conceded just 19 runs in his four overs, keeping the Falcons under control during his spell.

Lions' Dominant Chase

Chasing 201, Ludhiana Lions lost Abhijeet Garg early, but Bikramjeet Singh and Salil Arora quickly put the innings back on track. The duo played with confidence and took the attack to the Fazilka bowlers. Both batters scored half-centuries and put together an important 114-run partnership, giving Ludhiana complete control of the chase. Bikramjeet eventually departed after scoring 58 off 35 balls, but Salil continued his brilliant innings. He played an aggressive knock of 78 off just 38 deliveries to keep Ludhiana ahead of the required run rate. With the Lions firmly in control, Arjun Rajput and Karteek Sharma joined hands and guided the team closer to victory. Karteek scored 15 off 10 balls before being dismissed, but the job was almost done by then at the I.S.Bindra Stadium. Arjun remained unbeaten on 35 off 18 balls as Ludhiana Lions completed a comfortable six-wicket victory, chasing down the 201-run target with plenty of confidence.