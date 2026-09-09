Indian wrestlers Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala, Priya Malik, and others are confident ahead of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The team is focused on winning gold and improving on its previous performance in Hangzhou.

Wrestlers Confident of Medal Haul

Antim Panghal on Mental Strength

As India prepares to field a mix of youth and experience in its wrestling squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2026, wrestlers Antim Panghal, Manisha Bhanwala, Priya Malik, Mansi Ahlawat and Nisha Dahiya have expressed confidence in their preparations and optimism about bringing home medals and adding to India’s wrestling glory. The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Indian wrestlers will aim to improve their performance from the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India secured three bronze medals in wrestling.

Panghal said regular competition has strengthened her mindset and helped her stay calm under pressure. She stressed that the entire team is focused on giving their best and winning gold at the Asian Games. “When you compete regularly and continuously in matches, your mindset becomes much stronger. So, when you step into a bout at the Asian Games, you don’t feel the immense pressure of the occasion. It feels much like a regular match or even a training session," Panghal told ANI.

"When it comes to medals, everyone competes with the same mindset — to win a medal, and ultimately to win gold. That is the objective we train for every day. We give our 100% in training and carry the same determination into every bout," she added.

Manisha Bhanwala on Preparation

Bhanwala said the Indian wrestling team is well prepared for the Asian Games, with support from a Japanese coach and extensive tournament experience. She believes the Asian Championships have helped them prepare for the level of competition, and she aims to continue her medal-winning streak since 2022. “Our preparations are going very well. We have a Japanese coach working with us, along with our other coaches, and the entire Indian team has been preparing really well. We have already competed in several tournaments, which has given us valuable experience," Bhanwala said.

"The level of competition at the Asian Championships is quite similar to what we can expect at the Asian Games, so those competitions have helped us prepare. I have consistently won medals since 2022, and I hope to continue that run and perform well at the Asian Games too," she added.

Priya Malik's Debut Excitement

Malik expressed her excitement as she is set to make her Asian Games debut and is confident about her preparation. Her goal is to win gold, and she believes staying confident, avoiding pressure, and giving 100% effort will lead to a positive result. “I am very excited about the Asian Games. It is the first time I will be experiencing such a big event and competing on such a huge platform, so I am really looking forward to it. My preparation is going very well," Malik said.

"My main target this year was to qualify for the Games and come back with a gold medal, and I have been preparing with exactly that goal in mind. I don’t feel any pressure. If you compete with pressure, you can lose some of your confidence. But if you believe in yourself, stay confident and give 100%, the result will definitely be positive," she added.

Mansi Ahlawat's Determination

Ahlawat also expressed confidence about her preparation for her second Asian Games and is determined to learn from past mistakes, give her best, and win a medal. She revealed her biggest inspiration is Sakshi Malik, whose wrestling journey motivated her from the beginning and made her believe she could achieve similar success. “My preparation for the Asian Games is going really well. This will be my second Asian Games, and I have worked hard on the mistakes I made the last time. This time, I don’t want to make any mistakes. I just want to give my best and win a medal. That is the only thing on my mind. I want to stand on that podium and hear the national anthem playing," Ahlawat said.

"My biggest role model is Sakshi Malik. When I started wrestling in September-October 2013, I trained at the same place where Sakshi Didi used to practise, at Choturam Stadium in Rohtak, under Mandeep Coach. I used to see her and follow her journey. In 2014, she won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, and we saw how warmly she was welcomed. Then, in 2016, she won an Olympic medal. From the very beginning, I have thought, ‘If she can do it, why can’t I?’ That has always been my motivation," she added.

Nisha Dahiya on Experience

While Dahiya feels that heading into the tournament, her experience against many Asian Games opponents gives her an advantage, as she understands their wrestling styles and knows how to approach them. She is confident in India’s strong wrestling tradition and hopes to contribute another medal, including gold, to the country’s success. “Many athletes are coming to the Asian Games whom I have faced before. I have had my bouts against many of them, competed against them, beaten some, lost to some, and had tough fights with others. So, I know a lot about their style of wrestling, how they compete, and how I need to approach them. I think that gives me a small advantage going into the Asian Games," Dahiya said.

"If you look at wrestling, it is a sport that consistently wins medals for India at the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. We have won gold medals as well, and I hope to continue that tradition at the Asian Games," she concluded.

Indian Wrestling Squad for Asian Games 2026

India clinched a record 107 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, including 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze, and will look to better its performance in Aichi-Nagoya.

Indian wrestling team at Asian Games 2026: Dipanshi (women's 50kg), Antim Panghal (women's 53kg), Manisha Bhanwala (women's 57kg), Mansi Ahlawat (women's 62kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg), Priya Malik (women's 76kg), Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg), Sujeet Kalkal (men's freestyle 65kg), Sagar Jaglan (men's freestyle 74kg), Deepak Punia (men's freestyle 97kg), Rajat Ruhal (men's freestyle 125kg), Sumit Dalal (Greco-Roman 60kg), Deepak (Greco-Roman 67kg), Aman (Greco-Roman 77kg), Sunil Kumar (Greco-Roman 87kg), Nitesh Kumar (Greco-Roman 97kg). (ANI)