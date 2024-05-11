'Counting on Real Madrid': French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024

A day after Kylian Mbappe announced his departure from PSG at the end of the season, French President Emmanuel Macron once again put pressure on his potential club Real Madrid to release the footballer for upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The football world was set abuzz with French sensation Kylian Mbappe's announcement on Friday that he will be departing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the season. While the destination of his next club was not explicitly stated in his announcement, it has been widely speculated that the illustrious Real Madrid will be his next home.

The impending transfer has left many wondering about Mbappe's future, not just in terms of club football, but also his international commitments, particularly his potential participation in the Paris Olympics 2024. Born and bred in the French capital, representing his nation at the Olympics held in his hometown would undoubtedly be a dream come true for the talented forward.

However, Mbappe's move to Real Madrid casts a shadow of uncertainty over his involvement in the prestigious sporting event. It has been reported that Madrid is not keen on allowing their players to participate in the Olympics, prioritizing their integration into the team over national team duties. This stance from the Spanish giants threatens to derail Mbappe's Olympic aspirations.

French President Emmanuel Macron has weighed in on the matter, exerting pressure on Real Madrid to release Mbappe for the Olympics.

In a recent video addressing viewer questions, Macron made a direct appeal, stating, "I am counting on Real Madrid to release Kylian for the Olympic games so that he can come and play with the French team."

Macron's plea underscores the significance of Mbappe's potential participation for France, not just in sporting terms but also as a symbol of national pride and unity.

The situation presents a dilemma for Mbappe, torn between his loyalty to his new club and his desire to represent his country on the grand stage of the Olympics. While he may have enjoyed the freedom to compete for France had he remained at PSG, his move to Real Madrid complicates matters, raising questions about his ability to balance club commitments with international duties.

As the footballing world eagerly awaits Mbappe's potential unveiling as a Real Madrid player, the debate over his Paris Olympics 2024 participation adds another layer of intrigue to an already captivating saga.

Will Real Madrid relent under the pressure from Macron and allow their star signing to don the French jersey at the Olympics, or will Mbappe be forced to prioritize his club over his country? Only time will tell as the saga unfolds in the coming months.

