Colombia Crushes Uzbekistan 3-1 | FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights

Colombia put on a dominant display as they defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 in a high-intensity FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After a competitive first half and a brief Uzbekistan fightback, Colombia’s attacking quality proved decisive. Watch all goals, key moments, turning points, and match drama from this exciting Group stage encounter.In this video00:00 – Colombia vs Uzbekistan: FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Kickoff00:35 – Colombia Controls Possession & Takes Early Lead01:50 – Uzbekistan Equalizes, Colombia Responds to Seal 3-1 Win

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source