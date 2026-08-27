During the 'Khelo India Dialogue', PM Narendra Modi highlighted the government's commitment to building a modern, 21st-century sports ecosystem. He emphasized creating support systems to identify talent and propel it towards global glory.

'Govt committed to 21st-century sports ecosystem'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his government's committment to develop a "modern, 21st-century" sporting ecosystem across the country for talent identification and pushing it towards global glory. PM Modi was speaking to athletes during the 'Khelo India Dialogue' via video conferencing on Thursday.

Speaking during the dialogue, he expressed that a sporting ecosystem is being built for sports across the country, ranging from universities to training centers and India is enhancing cooperation with other nations for sharing of expertise in sports science, training and coaching. He also highlighted the importance of 'Khelo India Dialogue' as a medium for dialogue, where a single idea can give India's sports vision a new direction. "Our government is fully committed to creating a modern, 21st-century sports ecosystem in India. Today, a system is being built across the country--ranging from sports universities to modern training centers--that provides support at every stage, from identifying talent to propelling it onto the global stage. We are also enhancing cooperation with other nations to share expertise in sports science, training, and coaching," he said. "This event itself is a testament to the government's seriousness regarding sports. The 'Khelo India Samvad' is not merely a program for discussing sports; it is a platform for dialogue where every single idea can give a new direction to the nation's vision for sports. Furthermore, this interaction with the youth serves as a powerful medium to align your ideas and aspirations with the dreams of the nation," he added.

PM remembers Major Dhyan Chand ahead of National Sports Day

He also highlighted that the country will celebrate the 'National Sports Day' on August 29 to mark the birthday of one of the country's earliest sporting superstars, Major Dhyan Chand, who won India three Olympic gold medals in hockey from the 1928 to 1936 Olympics and was known for his goal-scoring and wizardry with the hockey stick on the field.

PM Modi also highlighted how the hockey legend was a part of an Indian Army hockey team which visited New Zealand hundreds of years back and laid down the foundation for the country's century-long sporting ties with NZ. "As you are aware, 29 August is National Sports Day. I congratulate you all and the youth of this country. This day is also an occasion to remember a great son of Mother India, Major Dhyan Chand. A hundred years ago, the Indian Army's hockey team toured New Zealand, and Major Dhyan Chand was part of that team. That marks the foundation of the 100-year-long sporting ties between India and New Zealand," he signed off. (ANI)