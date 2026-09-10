Despite India's 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal, opener Pratika Rawal has come under intense scrutiny. Her slow-paced innings of 20 off 24 balls and crucial dropped catches have sparked a debate among fans. Many are questioning her performance and suitability for the T20I format on social media.

Team India opener Pratika Rawal has come under scrutiny for her batting and fielding during the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, September 10.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue sealed their spot in the final after a 40-run win over Bangladesh in the semifinal. After posting a respectable total of 149/6, thanks to Shafali Varma’s 64-run knock, the seven-time champions restricted Bangladesh to 109/7 in 20 overs, with Shorna Akter (22*) and opener Dilara Akter (21) only crossing the 20-run mark.

Deepti Sharma led India’s bowling attack with figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.50 in her spell of 4 overs. Nandni Sharma (2/10), Shree Charani (1/14), and Prema Rawat (1/21) provided crucial support to defend the target on a spin-friendly pitch.

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2026: India thrash Bangladesh by 40 runs to enter final

Pratik Rawal’s Batting and Fielding Under Scrutiny

As Team India advanced to the final with a semifinal victory over Bangladesh, Pratika Rawal’s overall performance has become a major topic of discussion. Heading into the semifinal, Rawal registered scores of 22, 10, and 4 in the first three outings, raising questions about her consistency in the format.

In the semifinal, Pratika Rawal continued to struggle with tempo, managing 20 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 83.33. Operating at No.3, her ability to accelerate the innings put additional pressure on the middle order. Throughout her brief stay at the crease, Pratika smashed a six and a four, but her overall cautious tempo failed to match the aggressive demands of modern T20 cricket.

In her previous three outings, the 26-year-old batter has faced mounting questions from supporters over her tactical fit in the shortest format. Since she replaced Jemimah Rodrigues in the squad, Rawal has struggled to make a significant impact with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup.

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Pratik Rawal’s outing was also marred by fielding lapses, which added to an otherwise underwhelming performance. Rawal dropped two catches of Dilara Akter at cover point and Sobhana Mostary at backward point. These missed opportunities, combined with her sluggish knock with the bat, have put her under the spotlight.

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In the group stage match against Pakistan, Pratika also dropped two catches—giving lives to Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar—before replicating similar fielding errors during the semifinal encounter.

Pratika Rawal Under Fire

Pratika Rawal’s poor outing with the bat and in the field has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning her place in the T20I setup.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised Rawal’s batting approach and fielding performance, with some questioning whether she is the right fit for India’s T20I setup. Several supporters also pointed to her low strike rate and recent run of scores while calling for changes to the playing XI.

Others criticised the team management’s decision to continue backing Rawal, arguing that her conservative approach does not suit the demands of T20 cricket. Some also highlighted her repeated fielding lapses, adding further pressure on the batter ahead of the final.

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Meanwhile, India will face the winner of semifinal 2 between the defending champion Sri Lanka and Pratika in the September 13 final at Dubai International Stadium.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur hails all-round effort as India reach Asia Cup final