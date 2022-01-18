Australian Open 2022: Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1

It was no less than a final for Andy Murray of Great Britain in Round 1 of the Australian Open 2022. He defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in a five-set thriller on Tuesday. With 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4, he has made it to the event’s second round, where he will take on the Japanese qualifier, Taro Daniel.

Murray was not in the best physical shape. However, as the Australian crowd was right after the Brit, he fought on, pumping his confidence as the match progressed. While Basilashvili was powerful with his groundstrokes, Murray played mainly behind the baseline, displaying grit and determination, as he lasted three hours and 52 minutes. At the same time, the fans witnessed his big-match mentality after a long time.

ALSO READ: After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

While the Brit was off to a flying start in the opening set, the Georgian swiftly took it back in the second. The momentum kept swinging both ways, as only a break was enough to take it to the deciding set. In the final set, Murray saved a break-point to take it to the tie-breaker, where he became a little aggressive to force a break and take home a thrilling win.

“It is amazing. It has been a tough three, four years. I have put a lot of work back here, and I have played on this court many times, and the atmosphere has been incredible. I have always had fantastic support, and this is the court I thought I potentially played my last match on. But, it is good to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. I could not ask for any more,” Murray said following the win.

ALSO WATCH: Australian Open 2022 - Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

“I would love to have a deep run here if possible. It is something I have not had at one of the slams since I came back from the injury, and it motivates me. I have played some of my best tennis here over the years, and I feel comfortable here,” concluded Murray.