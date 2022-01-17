After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia for being non-vaccinated and cannot participate in the Australian Open. He could also be barred from French Open for the same.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia was deported from Australia on Sunday after failing to appeal his visa cancellation successfully. His visa was revoked after he could not prove his vaccine exemption, leading to him being detained and undergoing a legal battle at the Federal Court of Australia. As a result, he cannot defend his crown at the ongoing Australian Open.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the same could be the case for Djokovic in the next Grand Slam, the French Open (FO), slated to be held in Paris between May 22 to June 5. The French Sports Ministry has asserted that there would be no exemptions for the players at Roland Garros (RG) this year. The new France's vaccine pass mandates people to possess a vaccination certificate to enter public places.

"The rule is simple. As soon as the law is promulgated, the vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were already subject to the health pass. It will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And, this until further notice," the sports ministry was quoted as saying as per Reuters.