    After Australian Open, Novak Djokovic could be barred from participating in French Open without vaccination

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia for being non-vaccinated and cannot participate in the Australian Open. He could also be barred from French Open for the same.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia was deported from Australia on Sunday after failing to appeal his visa cancellation successfully. His visa was revoked after he could not prove his vaccine exemption, leading to him being detained and undergoing a legal battle at the Federal Court of Australia. As a result, he cannot defend his crown at the ongoing Australian Open.

    Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the same could be the case for Djokovic in the next Grand Slam, the French Open (FO), slated to be held in Paris between May 22 to June 5. The French Sports Ministry has asserted that there would be no exemptions for the players at Roland Garros (RG) this year. The new France's vaccine pass mandates people to possess a vaccination certificate to enter public places.

    ALSO WATCH: Australian Open 2022 - Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    "The rule is simple. As soon as the law is promulgated, the vaccine pass will be imposed in establishments that were already subject to the health pass. It will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And, this until further notice," the sports ministry was quoted as saying as per Reuters.

    "Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So, we'll see, but clearly, there's no exemption," the ministry added. Djokovic, the defending champion at RG, has repeatedly expressed his reservations against the COVID vaccination, citing health implications and is yet to receive even a single dose of the vaccine.

