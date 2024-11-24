Who is Mallika Sagar, the IPL 2025 auctioneer in Jeddhah? Know her education, net worth and more

Mallika Sagar, the renowned art collector and consultant, will reprise her role as the auctioneer for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. This marks a significant moment for Sagar, who has already made history as the first female auctioneer of Indian descent and the first Indian to head an auction for an Indian T20 league.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Mallika Sagar is set to reprise her role as the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.

article_image2

Who is Mallika Sagar?

A well-known name in the auction industry is Mallika Sagar, a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant who specializes in Modern and Contemporary Indian art. She has vast experience holding auctions with Pundoles, a well-known art gallery in Mumbai, and is a partner with Art India Consultants.

Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Starc and more - 31 players to watch out for

Mallika has established herself in auctions pertaining to sports in addition to the art world. She has overseen many Women's Premier League auctions and was the auction manager for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction. She made history as the first female auctioneer of Indian descent when she started her career at Christie's in 2001.

article_image3

Mallika became the first Indian person to head an auction for an Indian T20 league in 2023, marking yet another milestone. IPL auctions have seen the presence of auctioneers like as Richard Madley and Hugh Edmeades throughout the years, but Mallika has solidified her position in this esteemed field.

Mallika Sagar's net worth and education

According to the reports, Mallika Sagar’s net worth is around USD 15 million or around Rs 126 crore. She graduated with a degree in art history at the Bryn Mawr College in Philadephia.

Also Read | When is IPL 2025? IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full Schedule All you need to know

article_image4

What to expect from IPL 2025 mega auction?

For the ten franchises, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be a crucial occasion that gives them an opportunity to bolster or rebuild their teams for the forthcoming seasons. There are still 204 spots available for the auction after 46 players from each side were kept.

The availability of several well-known players who were cut by their teams is one of the event's most talked-about features. These include a number of Indian and international cricket players who are expected to spark fierce bidding wars, such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy? gcw

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy?

Recent Stories

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

football Man City trolled after Spurs hand 5th straight defeat, rival fans bomb Haaland 'stay humble eh' jibe snt

Man City trolled after Spurs hand 5th straight defeat, rival fans bomb Haaland with 'stay humble eh' jibe

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: When actress rejected film with Abhishek Bachchan NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: When actress rejected film with Abhishek Bachchan

Cop29 agrees to $300 billion climate finance deal; developing nations say amount 'inadequate' shk

Cop29 agrees to $300 billion climate finance deal; India says amount 'abysmally poor'

Elon Musk praises India's electoral efficiency, takes aim at slow vote counting in California dmn

Elon Musk praises India's electoral efficiency, takes aim at slow vote counting in California

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon