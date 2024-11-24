Who is Mallika Sagar, the IPL 2025 auctioneer in Jeddhah? Know her education, net worth and more

Mallika Sagar, the renowned art collector and consultant, will reprise her role as the auctioneer for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah. This marks a significant moment for Sagar, who has already made history as the first female auctioneer of Indian descent and the first Indian to head an auction for an Indian T20 league.

Mallika Sagar is set to reprise her role as the auctioneer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.

Who is Mallika Sagar? A well-known name in the auction industry is Mallika Sagar, a Mumbai-based art collector and consultant who specializes in Modern and Contemporary Indian art. She has vast experience holding auctions with Pundoles, a well-known art gallery in Mumbai, and is a partner with Art India Consultants. Mallika has established herself in auctions pertaining to sports in addition to the art world. She has overseen many Women's Premier League auctions and was the auction manager for the 2021 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players' auction. She made history as the first female auctioneer of Indian descent when she started her career at Christie's in 2001.

Mallika became the first Indian person to head an auction for an Indian T20 league in 2023, marking yet another milestone. IPL auctions have seen the presence of auctioneers like as Richard Madley and Hugh Edmeades throughout the years, but Mallika has solidified her position in this esteemed field. Mallika Sagar's net worth and education According to the reports, Mallika Sagar's net worth is around USD 15 million or around Rs 126 crore. She graduated with a degree in art history at the Bryn Mawr College in Philadephia.

What to expect from IPL 2025 mega auction? For the ten franchises, the IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be a crucial occasion that gives them an opportunity to bolster or rebuild their teams for the forthcoming seasons. There are still 204 spots available for the auction after 46 players from each side were kept. The availability of several well-known players who were cut by their teams is one of the event's most talked-about features. These include a number of Indian and international cricket players who are expected to spark fierce bidding wars, such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan.

